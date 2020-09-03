Houlihan Lokey Hires Industry Veteran To Lead New Practice In Healthcare

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, today announced that Keith Barry has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Medical Technology, a new practice within the Healthcare Group.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) - Get Report, the global investment bank, today announced that Keith Barry has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Medical Technology, a new practice within the Healthcare Group. He is based in San Francisco.

Mr. Barry joins from Wells Fargo Securities, where he was a Managing Director in the Healthcare Group focusing on the medical devices, life science tools, and diagnostics sectors. Prior to Wells Fargo, he spent a decade at Citigroup, where he was a Managing Director in the Global Healthcare Group advising on a broad range of M&A assignments, capital-raising transactions, and private placements for medical devices, life science tools, and diagnostics clients. Previous experience also includes roles in UBS and Salomon Smith Barney's healthcare groups.

"With more than two decades of experience advising clients in the medical devices, life science tools, and diagnostics sectors, Keith is an outstanding addition to our Healthcare Group," said Mark Francis, Managing Director and Global Head of Houlihan Lokey's Healthcare Group. "We are excited to expand into the medical technology sector and further grow what is already one of the largest healthcare groups in financial services. Our corporate and financial sponsor clients that are considering or have investments in the medical technology sector will benefit tremendously from Keith's insights, experience, and expertise, and we are delighted that he has joined the firm."

"Houlihan Lokey's unique culture, market leadership in mid-cap M&A, outstanding reputation for client service and superior results, and a comprehensive service offering presented an attractive value proposition for me, and I'm excited to launch a new practice for Houlihan Lokey," said Mr. Barry. "I look forward to partnering with my colleagues across the firm to help clients take advantage of both the market opportunities that exist in the medical devices, life science tools, and diagnostics sectors and the broad range of products and services Houlihan Lokey provides to help them grow and thrive."

Also joining the Healthcare Group as a Vice President in San Francisco is Allan Burton, who will cover medical technology. Mr. Burton spent nearly a decade at Wells Fargo Securities, where he was most recently a Vice President in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group.

"Like Keith, Allan embodies the same client focus and dedication to outstanding results that are integral elements of the firm's culture, and the fact that they already have a strong partnership will be immensely additive to the launch and success of this new practice. I'm delighted that Allan has joined Keith to establish our expansion into the medical technology sector," said Mr. Francis.

Mr. Barry holds a B.A. in Finance and Computer Applications from the University of Notre Dame. Mr. Burton holds a B.S. in Finance from Wake Forest University.

Houlihan Lokey's Healthcare Group is among the largest of its kind in investment banking, with more than 40 financial professionals located in New York, Dallas, Chicago, and San Francisco. In 2019, the Healthcare Group was ranked as the No. 1 M&A advisor for all U.S. healthcare transactions, based on data from Refinitiv (formerly known as Thomson Reuters).

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (HLI) - Get Report is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past five consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past six consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters).

