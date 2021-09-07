Houlihan Lokey Further Expands Its Transaction Advisory Services Practice With Technology Sector Leader

Houlihan Lokey (HLI) - Get Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Class A Report, the global investment bank, announced today that Kiran Lulla has joined the firm's Financial and Valuation Advisory business as a Managing Director in Transaction Advisory Services (TAS). He is based in Dallas and will focus on supporting the firm's continuing build-out of its technology, media, and telecom (TMT) service capabilities in TAS.

Mr. Lulla has more than 15 years of experience leading global and domestic buyside, sellside, and related transaction advisory services for clients on a broad range of transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, industry roll-ups, and post-merger integration. He joins Houlihan Lokey from KPMG's Deal Advisory Group, where he was a Principal and lead partner for some of that firm's largest corporate and financial sponsor clients. Mr. Lulla's transaction advisory experience includes work for clients in the technology, financial services, industrials, and business services sectors, among others.

"Kiran has established an outstanding track record of success for his financial sponsor and corporate clients across the spectrum of transaction advisory services, both domestically and internationally. His depth and breadth of transaction expertise in financial due diligence, particularly in the TMT sector, and his mastery of leveraging data and analytics will be of tremendous value to our global client base as we continue to build our TAS practice. We are delighted he has joined the firm," said Sean Murphy, Head of Transaction Advisory Services at Houlihan Lokey.

"As the size and importance of the technology sector continues to grow across the global economy, our clients more than ever demand advisors who possess both superior transaction advisory expertise and a deep understanding of the technology sector. Kiran brings this valuable combination of knowledge and expertise to Houlihan Lokey, and we look forward to introducing him to our clients and partners around the firm," said Drew Koecher, Global Co-Head of Financial and Valuation Advisory at Houlihan Lokey.

"Houlihan Lokey's comprehensive M&A service offering, reputation for providing industry-centric insights, and ability to deliver unconflicted advice is an unmatched value proposition for its corporate and financial sponsor clients, and I'm excited to join the TAS practice at such an exciting time for the firm," said Mr. Lulla. "I look forward to working with Houlihan Lokey's clients around the world and contributing to the momentum and success the firm has achieved in Transaction Advisory Services to date."

Mr. Lulla holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst and is a Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

