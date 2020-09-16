Houlihan Lokey Continues Expansion Of Its Industrials Group With Key Hire

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) - Get Report, the global investment bank, today announced that Richard Hoh has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Industrials Group. He is based in New York and will be part of the firm's existing industrial technology subsector team, focusing primarily on electronic components as well as environmental technologies.

Mr. Hoh joins from BMO Capital Markets, where he was a Managing Director and Head of Industrial Technology M&A and was responsible for M&A deal sourcing and execution across the industrial technology sector. Prior to BMO, he was a Senior Vice President in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group at Jefferies, advising corporate and financial sponsor clients on a variety of M&A and capital-raising transactions across the diversified industrials sector, among others. Mr. Hoh began his career at Goldman Sachs in 2000.

"Rich possesses the sector knowledge, transaction execution experience, and passionate client focus that lie at the heart of our corporate culture," said William Peluchiwski, Global Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey's Industrials Group. "He has advised both financial sponsors and public and private companies on nearly every type of corporate finance transaction, and he has deep sector expertise across active and passive electronic components, connectors, and other critical components important to our industrial technology clientele. We look forward to introducing him to our clients as we continue our expansion of the Industrials Group."

"Houlihan Lokey's comprehensive set of product solutions can be instrumental to clients in any type of market, which is an extremely important consideration with respect to the challenges and opportunities that exist in the current climate. I was attracted by the opportunity to join a firm that is so uniquely positioned to assist their client base," said Mr. Hoh. "I'm excited to join the global Industrials team and contribute to the momentum the group and the firm have achieved to date."

"Our Industrials Group is among the largest and most comprehensive of its kind, spanning more than a dozen discrete subsectors. We are completely committed to delivering outstanding results to our clients via a broad suite of products and services and an unmatched depth of sector expertise to our clients around the world. Rich will further strengthen our capabilities within industrial technology and also complements our existing team with additional experience in sophisticated environmental technology equipment solutions. We are delighted that he has joined the firm," said Jim Lavelle, Global Co-Head of the Industrials Group.

Mr. Hoh holds a B.B.A. from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Houlihan Lokey's Industrials Group has more than 100 financial professionals in eight of its 23 locations around the world. In 2019, it was once again ranked as the No. 1 M&A advisor for all U.S. industrial transactions, based on data from Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters).

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (HLI) - Get Report is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past five consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past six consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005484/en/