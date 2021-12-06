Houlihan Lokey Completes Integration Of GCA, Establishing Global Leadership In Technology And Mid-Cap Corporate Finance

Houlihan Lokey (HLI) - Get Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Class A Report, the global investment bank, has successfully completed the acquisition of GCA Corporation (GCA). Following the acquisition of outstanding shares of GCA last month, the two companies will now move forward together as one firm under the Houlihan Lokey banner.

"With 500 new colleagues around the world having now joined Houlihan Lokey, we are better positioned than ever to deliver the superior client service on which we pride ourselves," said Scott Beiser, CEO of Houlihan Lokey. "The outstanding cultural fit between the two firms has already contributed meaningfully to our successful integration, and we look forward to working together with our new partners across Europe, the U.S., and the Asia-Pacific region and realizing the substantial advantages that this combination has created," he added.

Following this integration, Houlihan Lokey is now:

The most active technology M&A advisor in the world, with a Technology Group consisting of 225 financial professionals across a global network of now 38 offices around the globe 1

The No. 1 most active global M&A advisor 1

The No. 1 most active advisor to private equity globally 2

"Today is a momentous day for the firm, as we are now able to work seamlessly with our new partners across regions, products, and sectors to establish the most client-focused, independent advisory firm in the investment banking arena. Houlihan Lokey is now the most active technology advisor in the world as well as a global leader in industrials; business services; consumer, food, and retail; healthcare; and financial services M&A. This combination also has created the largest private capital markets advisory group among our peers," said Scott Adelson, Co-President of Houlihan Lokey.

"Geographically, the addition of these talented colleagues makes us one of the largest advisors in Europe and also has firmly cemented our position as the most active M&A advisor in the U.S. In addition, we now have an expanded platform from which to grow our business in the Asia-Pacific region.

"We will continue to build on these leading positions and draw on both our shared corporate culture and the immense pool of intellectual capital that lies at the core of our advisory services," he continued.

Though the two firms now operate together under the Houlihan Lokey brand in Europe and the United States, the brand transition in Asia is expected to take place early in 2022.

1 Source: Mergermarket, excludes Accounting firms. 2 Source: PitchBook.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (HLI) - Get Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Class A Report is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

