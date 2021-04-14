HotSpot Therapeutics Appoints Timothy Reilly As Chief Development Officer

BOSTON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of first-in-class allosteric therapies targeting nature's regulatory sites, today announced the appointment of industry leader, Timothy Reilly, Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer. Dr. Reilly will lead the company's early drug development strategy as the company advances its pipeline into the clinic.

"We are so pleased to welcome Tim to the HotSpot team," said Jonathan Montagu, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of HotSpot Therapeutics. "Tim has a proven track record of success in pharmaceutical R&D, having made significant contributions to over 150 clinical stage molecules during his career. His expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we advance toward the clinic with the goal of delivering first-in-class allosteric medicines to patients."

Dr. Reilly joins HotSpot from Bristol Myers Squibb, where he held positions of increasing leadership responsibility during his 18-year tenure. Most recently he was Senior Vice President, Early Development Program Leadership, where he oversaw the entire early development portfolio spanning multiple therapeutic areas and established the overall strategic and operational plans from development candidate identification through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical development. He received his Ph.D. in pharmaceutical sciences from Wayne State University and completed postdoctoral training in toxicology and immunology at the National Institutes of Health under the mentorship of Dr. Lance Pohl.

"HotSpot has made tremendous progress leveraging its SpotFinder™ platform to discover and drug novel allosteric sites on proteins that have historically been difficult to target," said Dr. Reilly. "I'm excited to join the leadership team at this important stage of the company's development to help realize the vast opportunity that HotSpot's allosteric medicines can afford patients."

HotSpot Therapeutics has established a new paradigm for allosteric medicines that exploits a protein's natural control mechanisms. Leveraging a deep understanding of protein structure-function, the company's SpotFinder™ platform identifies critical regulatory regions on proteins - "natural hotspots" - that are intrinsically advantaged for small molecule drug discovery versus the traditional active site and other allosteric pockets. This allows HotSpot to design first-in-class allosteric medicines that are highly potent and selective while making important proteins classes, such as transcription factors, druggable for the first time.

About HotSpot Therapeutics

HotSpot Therapeutics is targeting nature's regulatory mechanisms to create allosteric medicines that are highly potent and selective and enable proteins to be drugged for the first time. The company leverages its proprietary SpotFinder™ technology, the first and only platform designed to uncover, capture and drug natural hotspots, a unique family of pockets involved in endogenous signaling that are critical to protein function in cells. Using bespoke chemistry and a powerful pharmacology tool kit, HotSpot is developing a pipeline of first-in-class small molecules for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company has successfully exploited natural hotspots across multiple target classes including E3 ligases, kinases and transcription factors. To learn more, visit www.hotspotthera.com.

