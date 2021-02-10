Hoth Therapeutics Scientific Advisory Board Member, Michael Peters, Ph.D., Publishes Whitepaper Regarding COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 In BioRxiv

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) - Get Report,a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Scientific Advisory Board member, Michael Peter, Ph.D., published a whitepaper in bioRxiv regarding COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 titled, "Transformations, Comparisons, Analysis of Down to Up Protomer States of Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 Prefusion Spike Protein including the UK Variant B.I.I.7."

The research reported in the whitepaper uses computational modeling to further understand critical protein-protein binding interactions that facilitate the critical interface of viral cellular entry (and therefore infection) of coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 virus. The focus of the study is to investigate protein sequence mutations of this interface to predict potential virulence as it relates to the emerging variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In June 2020, Hoth entered into a sponsored research agreement for the exclusive license to a panel of novel peptide therapeutics targeting this critical protein binding interface for SARS-CoV-2 (identified as HT-002) with Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) as a potential COVID-19 treatment. The research is being conducted under the leadership of Dr. Michael Peters. The research reported in the whitepaper supports the development work of these novel peptide therapeutics by providing theoretical insights for targeting SARS-CoV-2 virus strain variants.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for unmet medical needs. Hoth's pipeline development is focused to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, skin toxicities associated with cancer therapy, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, acne, and pneumonia. Hoth has also entered into two different agreements to further the development of two therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/.

Forward-Looking StatementThis press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates we may develop, and the labeling under any approval we may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of our products; the ultimate impact of the current Coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clinical trials, our research programs, healthcare systems or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third party organizations; our competitive position; our industry environment; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our products, product pricing, timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:LR Advisors LLC Email: investorrelations@hoththerapeutics.com www.hoththerapeutics.com Phone: (678) 570-6791

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoth-therapeutics-scientific-advisory-board-member-michael-peters-phd-publishes-whitepaper-regarding-covid-19-sars-cov-2-in-biorxiv-301226210.html

