Hotels.com ® Is Rewarding NBA Fans With A Fast Break Of Their Own This Summer

DALLAS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If anything can re-energize an NBA game, it's a fast break. This summer, Hotels.com®, the Official Travel Partner of the NBA, is helping fans and travelers re-energize their summer travel with a fast break of their own—a getaway courtesy of Hotels.com.

During the NBA Conference Finals, presented by AT&T, if a team hits 20 fast break points or more in a game, fans can score a free reward night* for their own fast break hotel stay. No matter what team you back, this is one deal that every fan and traveler can get behind.

To claim your reward night, visit hotels.com/FastBreakGetaway within 24 hours of any game where at least 20 fast break points are scored during the NBA Conference Finals, presented by AT&T. You've got to be quick, only the first 100 Hotels.com Rewards members can snag this deal, and the reward night will be dropped directly into their Hotels.com account. Not a Rewards member yet? Sign up now, it's easy and free!

Feeling extra lucky? Not only will 100 travelers score a reward night for each qualifying game, one grand prize winner will be randomly selected to win 10 additional reward nights and Hotels.com Rewards Gold Membership for a year, including perks like free room upgrade, late check out, and more.

"As people return to travel this summer, our Fast Break Getaway is the perfect way to plan your trip with a reward night from Hotels.com," said Mike Wolfe, head of global brand creative, sponsorships, and partnerships for Hotels.com. "We're going to continue rewarding basketball fans and travelers with epic travel deals, perks, and flexibility this season as an official NBA partner."

Be sure to follow and turn on notifications for Hotels.com's Twitter channel throughout the series for alerts when 20 fast break points or more are scored, and log onto our Fast Break Getaway page to find property inspiration to book your next stay.

*valued at $175 USD

