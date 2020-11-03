Hotel Plus 2021 Will Open A New Chapter To Gather Over 2,000 Exhibitors With The Exhibition Space Of 200,000 Sqm

SHANGHAI, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 edition of Hotel Plus show, organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, will be held from March 30 th to April 2 nd at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

Covering all the 17 halls of SNIEC, the mega event is expected to reach 200,000 sqm exhibition space. Exhibit categories have been fully optimized, include Ceramics, Bathroom Total Solutions, Building & Decoration, Engineering Design, Lighting & Intelligent Control Systems, Smart Hotel, Hotel Furniture, Hotel Supplies, Cleaning, Air Purification, Facility Management, Epidemic Prevention, Self-service, Smart Retail, In-store Displays, and Commercial Space, to serve as a one-stop purchasing platform of construction and operation for hotels and commercial space.

"It's been a tough year, we experienced many difficulties from event postponement, venue change to relocating exhibitors and reorganizing activities. Some companies delayed their event plan, but we also have welcomed many new participants. As event professionals we must strive to move forward and help exhibitors to meet the challenge. We were proud of ourselves when the Hotel Plus show in August kicked off," said Ms Helen Du, Director of Hotel Plus, "Now 2021 is just around the corner. As the only B2B show in China targeting buyers from hotel and commercial space sector, Hotel Plus will keep its unique advantage in hotel supplies, engineering design and lighting, and continue to expand further into cleaning, smart retail and commercial design to attract a broader spectrum of trade visitors."

Hotel Plus 2021 will gather more than 2,000 suppliers from hotel and commercial space industry under one roof. The booth reservation is growing against the economic downturn. So far, brands who have confirmed to exhibit at the show include Sleemon, Canasin, povodo, xshuai, SSWW, COSO, FANYI Signage, OPPLE, TENNE, youwe, JSHDE, Power Dekor, Golden Sail, Groupe GM, LMZ, Sidefu, Gold Sanitary Ware, Zhongcheng, Dr.OPPEAL, CANWIN, SQ Hotel Linen, SOUTH, GREE, GIMIG, YAGAO, YouMian, KANGCAI, Coburg, Ming Fai, LIERKANG, Kinen, IGE, Qualicer, Zhengyi, BETONBAU, LUONNE, Xiefuchun, PADOM, Guanghao, haicheng-tex, Pengyuan, Guest Supply, GCS, Xin Jie Weaving, Yining, JOBO, Vilai Cosmetics, Shangguo, MSA, LG, Guiheng, Hyundai L&C, BVEI, PENSEN, Nanhai Space Sanitary Ware, Haotai, Hanhe, bittel, Be-Tech, Puietel Technology, JELON, Laffey Electric, Kingint, TCL, QUEENSO, bymiot, GREATSART, Keruide, ITO, SHJR, FSILON, FLOVA, Tetch Electronic, kuaierte, LONYEON, and SOQO.

Apart from products showcasing, Hotel Plus will have a variety of onsite activities during the show dates dedicating itself to working as a social hub for the community. Design Week Shanghai, Hotel Culture Week, Charm of Light, China Mall Show and many more exciting conferences and competitions will gather industry insiders from hotel groups, shopping malls, real estate developers as well as architecture and design circle at Hotel Plus to experience innovative exhibition form and space.

If you're interested in Hotel Plus, please go to https://en.jiagle.com/cs-hotelplus/ for more information.

About Hotel Plus

Hotel Plus is China's leading trade show catering to hospitality and commercial space industry. Serving as one-stop sourcing platform for hotels, restaurants, clubs, retail shops, shopping malls and other commercial properties, the mega event is consisted of 8 sub-shows spanning exhibit categories from architectural decoration, engineering design, lighting, intelligent products to hotel amenities, furniture, cleaning, facility management, smart retail and franchise. By presenting the latest products and innovative brands, Hotel Plus is leading the way in construction and operation of hotels and commercial space.

