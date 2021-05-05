Hotel Business Hot Topics Series Breaking The Barriers: Creating An Industry For All

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With 2020 proving to be a pivotal year in how American society addresses racism and sexism in both our public and corporate arenas, the March issue of Hotel Business featured a cover story "Industry of Inclusion," focusing on how educational institutions and associations are creating an atmosphere of inclusion and working to elevate this industry as a career path for all.

And Hotel Business wants to continue this all-important conversation.

Mark you calendar for our upcoming Hot Topics session, Breaking the Barriers: Creating an Industry for All, scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, from 3-4 pm (EST), which will focus on the issue of diversity and inclusion in our industry. Topics to be discussed are: progress that has been made—and still needs to be made—in creating an inclusive environment; how universities, programs and associations are breaking barriers to entry; how the industry can—and should—take part in creating staffs as diverse as the guests we serve; among other issues.

The session will be moderated by Talia Fox, CEO/founder, KUSI Global Inc., a leadership development firm that transforms culture within organizations to be more effective and efficient, allowing them to thrive and be successful. For the last 20 years, Fox—an internationally renowned EQ-I 2.0 certified coach, keynote speaker and global leadership strategist—has partnered with key stakeholders in large organizations to create, implement and measure strategic plans that result in more effective people, cultures and processes. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Psychology and a Master of Education degree in Counseling Psychology from Howard University. She recently served as an AFP Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Fellow at Harvard University.

Panelists are:

• Leslie Hale, president/CEO, RLJ Lodging Trust• Donna Quadri-Felitti, Marvin Ashner Director, The Pennsylvania State University School of Hospitality Management• Andy Ingraham, president/founder/CEO, NABHOOD• Robert Mellwig, SVP, talent & culture, Accor - North & Central America

"We here at Hotel Business believe supporting this effort is critical in shaping the next generation of diverse hospitality leaders," said Christina Trauthwein, VP, content & creative, Hotel Business. "We are honored and excited to have Talia bring her experience, expertise and energy to this important discussion, and to tap into the valuable insight of our esteemed panelists."

Attendance for this session is free. Register here for the event: https://www.hotelbusiness.com/Diversity2021

About Hotel Business Hotel Business covers the most current and comprehensive lodging industry topics, with an emphasis on the owner, and offers statistics, tools and best practices in an effort to help hoteliers improve their business. Daily updates are available on hotelbusiness.com, in e-newsletters and on social media (LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram). Hotel Business interviews top executives in the hotel industry, and moreover, provides networking opportunities and exclusive hospitality insight with our industry-leading Executive Roundtable series and Hot Topics events. The top industry decision-makers, including hotel brand executives, hotel ownership groups, property management companies, purchasing executives, financial institutions and more, turn to Hotel Business first to keep their finger on the pulse of the hospitality industry with the latest news and the most talked-about topics.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hotel-business-hot-topics-series-breaking-the-barriers-creating-an-industry-for-all-301284742.html

SOURCE Hotel Business