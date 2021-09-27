Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market Analysis In Industrial Machinery Industry | Technavio Estimates $ 1.69 Billion Growth During 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions .
The hot water recirculation pumps market is estimated to grow by USD 1.69 billion during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of over 7%.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization and increasing implementation of regional codes and standards. However, corrosion of piping systems will hinder the market growth.
The rising need to conserve energy is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the excessive pressure on heaters to replace the radiated heat might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The hot water recirculation pumps market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Calpeda Spa, Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Grundfos Holding AS, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Taco Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Xylem Inc.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the hot water recirculation pumps market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Product, the hot water recirculation pumps market is classified into active hot water recirculation pumps and passive hot water recirculation pumps. The market witnessed maximum demand for active hot water recirculation pumps in 2020.
- By Geography, the market is analyzed across Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Active - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Passive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Residential sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Calpeda Spa
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Danfoss AS
- Grundfos Holding AS
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- NIBE Industrier AB
- Taco Inc.
- Toshiba Corp.
- Xylem Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
