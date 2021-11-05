Hostess Brands, Inc. Warrants Expire

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (the "Company"), a leading sweet snacks company, announced today that the Company's warrants to acquire shares of its Class A Common Stock expired in accordance with their terms as of 5:00 p.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (the "Company"), a leading sweet snacks company, announced today that the Company's warrants to acquire shares of its Class A Common Stock expired in accordance with their terms as of 5:00 p.m. EDT, on November 4, 2021. As a result, trading of the warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") will be suspended prior to the opening on November 5, 2021.

The listing of the Company's Class A Common Stock, which is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TWNK," will not be affected by the expiration and delisting of the Company's warrants.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading sweet snacks company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing products in North America under the Hostess® and Voortman® brands. The Company produces a variety of new and classic treats including iconic Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, Inc., please visit www.hostessbrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104006431/en/