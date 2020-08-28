Hostess Brands, Inc. To Participate In The Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (the "Company), a leading manufacturer and marketer of baked goods including Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs®, Donettes®, Voortman® wafers and cookies and a variety of other new and classic treats, announced...

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (the "Company), a leading manufacturer and marketer of baked goods including Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs®, Donettes®, Voortman® wafers and cookies and a variety of other new and classic treats, announced today that Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Purcell, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a fireside chat discussion at the Barclays Global Consumer Staple Conference.

The audio-only discussion will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. ET and can be accessed live over the Internet hosted at the "News & Events" section of the Company's website at www.hostessbrands.com and will be archived online for 30 days.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods in North America. The Hostess® brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess® CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies® in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies® and CupCakes, including Donettes®, Ding Dongs®, Zingers®, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman® brand. For more information about Hostess® products and Hostess Brands, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200828005333/en/