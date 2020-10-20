Hostelling International USA Converts Select California Hostels To Vacation Rentals

SILVER SPRINGS, Md., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Hostelling International USA ( HI USA), the nation's largest hostel network, is offering three of its San Francisco Bay area properties — HI Point Montara Lighthouse, HI Pigeon Point Lighthouse and HI Point Reyes — as vacation rentals with private units for groups or families.

Because of the hostels' unique locations - by restored lighthouses and near or overlooking the ocean - they offer the ultimate in social distancing and are ideal for gathering safely with family and friends and exploring the outdoors.

HI Point Montara Lighthouse is located on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean near Half Moon Bay, CA. It offers easy access to the coastal trail for hiking and exploring cove beaches and tide pools. The property has four ocean view vacation rental units:

Two 2-room suites sleep up to six in two double beds and two twin pullman beds; one bathroom; microwave and mini-fridge.

The Surfside House sleeps 12 and features two bedrooms, each with three sets of bunks; two bathrooms; full kitchen; dining area; and living area.

The Seaside Lodge sleeps 16 and features four bedrooms, two with a twin over king bunk bed; one with three sets of twin bunks; a two-twin bunk room; two bathrooms; full kitchen with pellet stove; dining and living room with pellet stove.

All buildings can be rented together -ideal for a family gathering, wedding or corporate event - and accommodate 40 people.

HI Pigeon Point Lighthouse is located 55 miles south of San Francisco along Highway 1, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. There are a secluded beach, tidal pools and hiking trails nearby. It offers three vacation rental units each accommodating up to 15 people and featuring:

Two bedrooms each with three sets of twin bunk beds

One bedroom with full-size bed and twin bunk bed

Two full baths

Kitchen

Dining Room

Living Room

Option to rent a multipurpose space for small events or gatherings

HI Point Reyes, which is temporarily closed due to the California wildfires, is the only non-camping traveler's accommodation within the Point Reyes National Seashore. Its two vacation rentals will be available once this portion of the park reopens.

Travelers looking to book the entire property at any of the sites can contact HI USA's group sales department for more information.

To learn more or book a vacation rental, visit www.hiusa.org or @hiusa.

Contact: Gabby McNamara, gabbymac.gmac@gmail.com

