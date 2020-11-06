Hospitality Industry Veteran Peggy Bianco Joins Journera As Senior Advisor

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Journera, the real-time data exchange platform for creating more seamless travel, today announced that Peggy Bianco would join the company as Senior Advisor to speed adoption as Journera broadens its reach across the travel industry.

Bianco has served in senior roles at Uber, Travelport, Orbitz Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels and Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide. She has deep knowledge of not only the global lodging industry, but also the broader ecosystem of hospitality, having served most recently as Director, Business Development for UberEats.

"Peggy comes to us with an impeccable reputation in the hospitality industry" said Jeffrey Katz, CEO, Journera. "Peggy understands how hotels and other hospitality companies can leverage the power of real-time data to make happier guests and stronger P&Ls. Peggy will be an impressive advocate for our solutions that help hospitality brands deploy touchless travel, lower their marketing costs and provide one-of-a-kind experiences to their most valuable customers."

Bianco will be working with Katz and his senior management team to optimize the Journera platform for hospitality companies and bring more brands onto the platform. Journera already counts Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation among its customers. The company also has integration partnerships with Guesty and Impala.

"Exceptional customer service is the hallmark of great hospitality brands, but what customers want and need from these brands is changing rapidly," said Peggy Bianco. "Great customer experience today means things like automatic and contactless check in and digital room keys that prioritize both safety and convenience. These are areas where Journera can help travel companies quickly respond to a changing environment."

The Journera platform brings together data from throughout the travel journey to open up new possibilities for travelers and travel companies - from identifying potential customers who are planning journeys, better anticipating their needs throughout the whole journey, and offering new services and experiences based on the traveler's real-time needs. The platform is also used to create touchless experiences such as automatically dispatching a rideshare based on real-time flight information to avoid crowds at the curb, or automatically dispatching a room key to the hotel guest upon flight arrival to facilitate "contactless" check-in at the property.

Journera's commercial partners include Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, United Airlines, American Airlines and many others. Together, these travel companies account for nearly 40 percent of all travel in the U.S.

For more information about Journera, visit www.journera.com.

