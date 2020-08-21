Hospitality And Gaming Workers Applaud EI Changes

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The new Employment Insurance measures introduced yesterday by the federal government will no doubt have an incredibly positive impact on workers in the hospitality and gaming sectors, says Unifor.

"For workers who cannot access CERB for much longer, the new EI measures will be a big help," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "But workers in sectors such as hospitality and gaming are still facing mounting concerns without extended health benefits coverage. This is a major concern for Unifor."

By reducing the number of work-hours required to access EI, the federal government has dramatically expanded the number of hospitality and gaming workers who can qualify for EI after CERB has ended. Unifor has campaigned for expanded access to EI for many years, including several meetings with the federal government in recent weeks.

"Hotels, restaurants, and casinos have been among the sectors hardest hit by COVID-19-related closures," said Albert Pacis, unit chairperson at Unifor Local 112 at the Hyatt Regency Toronto. "During this time, getting financial help for workers was Unifor's top priority."

"Unifor has been fighting to address the unique struggles of gaming workers," said Corey Dalton, President of Unifor Local 1090. "We're going to keep fighting for a safe return to work, benefit coverage and fair financial supports while the industry recovers."

