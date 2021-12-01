Hospital Furniture Market To Reach Valuation Of US$ 16.1 Bn By 2030; Furniture Manufacturers Focusing On Ergonomics, Patient's Comfort & Safety, And Environmental Friendliness: TMR Study

Demand for high-end care beds for catering to specialized needs of patients offering value-grab opportunities; adoption of customized hospital furniture for optimal clinical care propelling revenues growth

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital furniture are a key asset for healthcare facilities as an integral part of long-term clinical care. Technologically advanced furniture is witnessing substantial adoption for meeting the clinical needs of patients in critical care settings. On the other hand, manufacturers are leaning toward unveiling affordable furniture that fit well under the interiors of hospitals, such as for en-suite facilities.

The valuation of the global hospital furniture market is anticipated to reach US$ 16.1 Bn by 2030. Comfort and safety have keen key criteria shaping the design advancements of products in the hospital furniture market. Areas where products have witnessed considerable advancements are manual lifts and beds. The demand for motorized beds and need for portable lifting and transfer equipment are aspect propelling the growth of the hospital furniture market.

Request Brochure of Hospital Furniture Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=53427

Businesses are increasingly geared toward meeting the critical supplies for hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The surge in the ratio of patients-to-hospital facilities during these times had spurred furniture brands in various countries to collaborate with suppliers and facility managers to extend community support and offer relief efforts.

An instance is furniture companies responding to the unmet need by offering bamboo beds to bridge the gap between requirement and supply for medical ward furniture for COVID-19 patients. The trend had been evident in the growing supply of quarantine beds during the outbreaks of the pandemic in various countries.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Hospital Furniture Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=53427

Hospitals & specialty clinics have been increasingly adopting furniture that promotes environmental healing of patients and boosts their comfort and safety. Over the years, the demand for technologically advanced furniture for intensive care units (ICUs) has risen, expanding the horizon for players. The adoption of furniture for long-term care is bolstering the sales in the hospital furniture market.

Key findings of Hospital Furniture Market Study

Ergonomically Designed and High-end Functional Furniture Cater for Bariatric Patients:Strategies underlying the procurement of furniture for hospital environments have greatly evolved over the years to meet the changing needs of patients and the interior designs aspects of hospitals. The trend is evident more in emerging and developed nations, such as in North America and Asia Pacific .

A key trend that shaped the product innovation in the hospital furniture market has been the steadily growing visit of hospitals by obese patients and visitors. The need for pressure relief and comfort has catalyzed continuous product advancements, such as in height and depth adjustment of hospital beds. Thus, in recent years bariatric beds has emerged as a lucrative avenue for furniture companies to capitalize on during the forecast period. They are increasingly offering ergonomic beds and high-end functional furniture to meet the requirements, notes the study on the hospital furniture market.

Visually Appealing Furniture Enrich Interior Design Solutions for Hospitals:The demand for visually appealing furniture that blends well with the interior designing of healthcare facilities and available space is garnering attention of furniture brands and procurement managers. New design criteria are being explored to meet the current and evolving demands. Sustainable designs and materials that offers no adverse odor and offers reduced VOC (volatile organic compounds) emission are expected to open new revenue streams for players, finds the report on the hospital furniture market.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=53427

Hospital Furniture Market: Key Drivers

Rise in hospitalization on the back of global prevalence of chronic diseases is a key driver for new prospects in the hospital furniture market. Further, the growing proportion of people aged 65 years and older in world's population has impelled technological advancements in hospital beds, patient lifts, chairs, stretchers, and tables.

Growing trend of customized hospital furniture notably in developed economies has extended the horizon of the hospital furniture market. This is particularly relevant to rising obese patient population. Substantial lucrative avenues have stemmed from the growing prevalence of obesity among adults.

Buy Hospital Furniture Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=53427<ype=S

Hospital Furniture Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the hospital furniture market are Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, NAUSICAA Medical, Medline Industries, Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Steris Plc., ARJO AB, Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., and Stryker Corporation.

Global Hospital Furniture Market: Segmentation

Hospital Furniture Market, by Product

Beds

ICU Beds



Fowler Beds



Plain Hospital Beds



Pediatric Beds



Mattresses



Others

Patient Lifts

Manual Lifts



Power Lifts



Stand Up Lifts



Heavy Duty Lifts



Overhead Track Lifts

Tables

Examination Tables



Obstetric Tables



Surgical Tables



Others

Chairs

Medical Carts

Stretchers

Others

Hospital Furniture Market, by End User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Hospital Furniture Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Patient Handling Equipment Market: The demand in the global patient handling equipment market is projected to increment at a robust CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024, gaining traction from a number of factors such as rising geriatric population, high risk of injuries to caregivers as well as the patients during manual handling, increasing incidence of disabilities, and implementation of regulations pertaining to the safety at the healthcare facilities.

Acute Care Hospital Beds and Stretchers Market: The global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market is predicted to witness a surge in its growth due to increasing hospital admissions for emergency and elective care. Increase in the number of accidents is continuously adding to hospital admissions. The shift from manual to automatic models is expected to highlight the global market.

Hospital Bed Accessories Market: Major factor fuelling the growth of the global hospital bed accessories market is rising demand for new hospital beds, owing to increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. Longer hospital stays, large inflow of patients in hospital inpatient settings, and rising health care expenditure in emerging countries, leading to developing hospital infrastructure in these countries are expected to drive the market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit BhiseyTransparency Market ResearchState Tower,90 State Street, Suite 700, Albany NY - 12207 United States USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453 Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn Blog: https://tmrblog.com Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/hospital-furniture-market.htm

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hospital-furniture-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-16-1-bn-by-2030-furniture-manufacturers-focusing-on-ergonomics-patients-comfort--safety-and-environmental-friendliness-tmr-study-301435201.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research