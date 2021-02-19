Horseracing.co.uk Announce British Racing's Golden Girl Bryony Frost As Their First Brand Ambassador To Coincide With The Relaunch Of Their Website.

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horseracing.co.uk is delighted to announce the signing of British National Hunt jockey Bryony Frost as their first brand ambassador.

The 25-year-old jockey recently became the first female jockey to win the King George VI, riding Frodon to victory at Kempton. It was her 175th career win, making her the all-time leading female British National Hunt jump jockey.

In March 2019 she became the first woman to win a Grade One race over obstacles at the Cheltenham Festival riding Frodon in the Ryanair Chase. The following month she won the British Conditional Jockeys title for the 2018/2019 season.

As an amateur, Frost announced herself in racing with her win in the Foxhunter Chase at the 2017 Cheltenham Festival riding Pacha Du Polder, before turning professional later that year.

Frost's success has also gained wider recognition beyond the sport. Flying the flag for horse racing, she was one of just eight nominees for BT Sport's Action Woman Of The Year Awards in 2019, alongside England football star Lucy Bronze and World Championship gold medal-winning heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

The partnership between Bryony and Horseracing.co.uk will go beyond the standard sponsorship relationship and will see the jockey actively sharing her insights and race knowledge. Bryony will also be involved in creating digital content together with the Horseracing.co.uk team.

Speaking about the partnership, Bryony said: "I am delighted to be the new ambassador for Horseracing.co.uk and get stuck in with creating content and sharing my experience as a jump jockey with the lovers of the sport.

"The Horseracing.co.uk team have welcomed me with open arms and I am excited to jump straight in and provide value to their editorial offering"

Horseracing.co.uk is committed to enabling everyone to love horse racing, both online and on-course. Established in 2004, our experience, racecourse guides and industry knowledge have created a place where everyone can get hyped up about British and Irish horse racing. Whether that's visiting a track or horse race betting online we've got you covered.

