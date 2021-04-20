Horse Racing Tips 2021: PlatinumRacing.Tips Offer Punters Today's Horse Racing Tips Via Daily Access Passes

LONDON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Racing Tips has upgraded their offering today with an innovative day pass access service not seen in the horse racing tipping world before.

PlatinumRacing.Tips will now offer 3 types of day passes for novice punters, casual punters and professional punters each varying price.

Each day pass also comes with a 100% money back guarantee if Platinum Racing Tips fails to deliver.

Horse racing tips are very popular in the UK and have long been promoted in national newspapers and dedicated horse racing websites where services charge substantial monthly fees or expensive premium rate telephone charges.

Punters who use PlatinumRacing.Tips can expect expertly sourced horse racing tips for various horse racing meetings such as the glamorous Ascot and Cheltenham meetings to the daily flat racing action at racecourses such as Lingfield and Wolverhampton.

About PlatinumRacing.Tips

PlatinumRacing.Tips employs horse racing tipping experts for UK & Irish horse racing on a daily basis. Once the information is collated it's sent out to users via email.

Contact - Henry Collins, Marketing Team, +44 207 326 3946

