Hormel Foods Launches Virtual Season(ed) Greetings Campaign To Help Share Holiday Cheer

The virtual campaign will add to the company's donations of millions in cash and products to hunger causes during the pandemic

AUSTIN, Minn., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) - Get Report, a global branded food company, is bringing a little holiday cheer to everyone through the launch of its virtual Season(ed) Greetings campaign.

Starting today, and going through the month of December, the company is inviting people to share these virtual "seasonings" with their friends, family and loved ones throughout the holiday season to bring a sense of comfort and joy during this time.

The Season(ed) Greetings campaign includes five virtual "seasonings" that people can choose to send to anyone via their social channels to spread a little holiday joy to others. They can choose from:

Bits of Joy

Dash of Hope

Merry Mix

Pinch of Positivity

Sprinkle of Cheer

Each time a "seasoning" is shared with someone using the hashtag #SeasonedGreetings and tags Hormel Foods (@HormelFoods), the company will donate a meal to Conscious Alliance, up to 20,000 meals, now through December 31. Conscious Alliance is a national nonprofit based in Boulder, Colo., that brings healthy food into underserved communities, feeding kids and families who need it most.

The campaign will also be celebrated during the company's latest virtual Concert of Hope & Thanks tonight, Friday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. CT on its YouTube Channel https://youtu.be/fTQVnktM6GM. The concert is the latest in a series of virtual Concerts of Hope & Thanks featuring singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips, who won the 11 th season of "American Idol." The Concerts of Hope & Thanks are a series of virtual concerts and events designed to help bring the company's global team of 20,000 together during the pandemic.

Throughout the year, Hormel Foods has held six virtual concerts and events with inspiring artists - intended to thank Hormel Foods team members for their continued efforts to provide food to the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has also supported its customers, partners and communities with donations that have provided millions of meals since the pandemic began, in addition to the more than $50 million in cash and product donations to hunger-relief organizations over the last five years.

This latest event will play host to another first for the company, with an online auction benefitting Conscious Alliance where people can bid on items to donate funds to the organization. The auction will run from Friday, Dec. 11, through Monday, Dec. 14, and will be filled with special Hormel Foods gift baskets, experiences, merchandise and a guitar personally autographed by Phillips. Participants will also be invited to donate directly to the organization, receiving a limited-edition Phillip Phillips poster for their generosity.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY ®, SPAM ®, Hormel ® Natural Choice ®, Applegate ®, Justin's ®, Wholly ®, Hormel ® Black Label ®, Columbus ® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 12 th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

ABOUT CONSCIOUS ALLIANCEFounded in 2002, Conscious Alliance is a national nonprofit based in Boulder, Colorado that brings healthy food into underserved communities, feeding kids and families who need it most. Their work empowers young people to get involved by mixing passion for music with opportunities to make a positive impact. Through 'Art That Feeds' Food Drives at concerts, and large-scale donations from food brands, Conscious Alliance brings healthy food to communities across the U.S., with an emphasis on remote and rural areas, including Native American reservations. What began as a grassroots food drive at a local show has grown into a national movement — providing more than 6 million meals, to date.

Conscious Alliance is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

