AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) - Get Report announced today that the company will host a virtual Investor Update on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. ET until approximately noon ET. Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, and Jim Sheehan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be joined by other members of the senior management team to discuss the company's long-term strategy and provide an update on key initiatives. A live question and answer session will follow the management presentation.

Additional details and a link to the webcast will be provided closer to the event date.

About Hormel Foods - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters ® , SKIPPY ®, SPAM ®, Hormel ® Natural Choice ®, Applegate ®, Justin's ®, Wholly ®, Hormel ® Black Label ®, Columbus ® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

Media Contact: media@hormel.com 507-434-6352

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-corporation-announces-date-of-2021-virtual-investor-update-presentation-301360871.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation