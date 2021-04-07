Horizontal Digital Awarded 13 Sitecore MVPs

In the MVP program's 15th year, the elite group of professionals are recognized for their dedication to the Sitecore community

MINNEAPOLIS, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizontal Digital, a global digital consultancy that creates greater possibilities between brands and their customers, today announces 13 members have been honored with Sitecore's 2021 Most Valuable Professional (MVP) award, an elite group chosen by Sitecore ®, the global leader in digital experience management software. Six of the awards came in Sitecore's Technology category, two in the Strategy category, and five in the Ambassador category.

Now in its 15 th year, Sitecore's MVP program recognizes professionals who deliver outstanding customer experiences through shared expertise on Sitecore's products, the 2021 MVP program draws from a community of 12,000 certified developers and over 20,000 active participants. This year's 284 MVPs contributed invaluable knowledge to the community in 2020 and demonstrated true mastery of the Sitecore platform to support partners, customers and prospects.

Horizontal Digital's list of 2021 MVPs include:

Sheetal Jain (9 th Year) - Ambassador MVP Kiran Patil (9 th Year) - Technology MVP Brijesh Patel (7 th Year) - Technology MVP Chris Staley (4 th Year) - Ambassador MVPSabin Ephrem (4 th Year) - Ambassador MVP Dave Michela (3 rd Year) - Strategy MVPRama Krishna Ila (3 rd Year) - Technology MVP George Smith (3 rd Year) - Strategy MVP Mitch Talbot (3 rd Year) - Ambassador MVPAlok Kadudeshmukh (2 nd year) - Technology MVP Anne Norman (1 st Year) - Ambassador MVPKhushboo Sorthiya (1 st Year) - Technology MVPSreekrishnan KS (1 st Year) - Technology MVP

"We continue to be one of a few Specialized Partners across Content Hub, Experience Platform (XP), and Experience Commerce globally that pushes the limits of the platform and raises the bar, year after year," said Sabin Ephrem, Sitecore MVP Ambassador, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Horizontal. "We have enjoyed meteoric growth with Sitecore and have attracted & groomed one of the largest number of Sitecore MVPs worldwide. We're proud of the hard work and dedication that our people put in every day to maintain that status as an elite among elites. We're grateful to Sitecore for acknowledging our team's efforts."

"The 2021 Sitecore MVPs consist of stellar individuals who demonstrated incredible commitment to the Sitecore community during a challenging year which didn't allow for in-person engagement," said Tom De Ridder, CTO of Sitecore. "The 284 MVPs stepped up to the plate to bring critical knowledge and insights for the greater community through virtual channels. We are especially pleased to celebrate this group in the program's 15 th year."

More information can be found about the MVP Program on the Sitecore MVP site: http://mvp.sitecore.com.

About Horizontal DigitalHorizontal Digital is an experience-forward consultancy that builds exceptional website, mobile, ecommerce and portal experiences that meet customers with the right message, at the right moment. We deliver on this promise by fusing every digital touchpoint with customer data from sales, service, ecommerce and marketing programs we design and implement. These connected experiences create and continue conversations for customers across all departments and channels — empowering organizations to build stronger relationships with them in the process. Our unwavering focus on delivering meaningful digital experiences at every touchpoint has allowed us to successfully solve complex challenges for some of the world's most recognizable brands.

Learn more at www.horizontaldigital.com.

