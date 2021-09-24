Horizons ETFs Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizons ETFs and his team joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of two new BetaPro ETFs: the Horizons Equal...

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizons ETFs and his team joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of two new BetaPro ETFs: the Horizons Equal Weight Canadian ﻿REIT 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSX: HREU) and the Horizons Equal Weight Canadian ﻿REIT -2x Daily Bear ETF (TSX: HRED).

Horizons ETFs Management ( Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. As at September 1, 2021, Horizons ETFs currently has more than $19 billion of assets under management and 97 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. For more information please visit: HREU: ﻿ https://www.horizonsetfs.com/ETF/HREU and HRED: ﻿ https://www.horizonsetfs.com/ETF/HRED .

Date: Friday, September 24, 2021

