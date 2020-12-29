Horizons ETFs Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs, joined his team, Barry Allan and his team from DMAT Capital, and Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Horizons...

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs, joined his team, Barry Allan and his team from DMAT Capital, and Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF (TSX: HARB) and open the market.

Horizons ETFs Management ( Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. As at December 1, 2020 Horizons ETFs had $16 billion of assets under management and 94 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Date: Tuesday, December 29, 2020Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited