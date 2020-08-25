Horizons ETFs Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs, is joined by his team, the team from ReSolve Asset Management and Keith Wu, Interim Head of Exchange Traded Funds, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Horizons ReSolve...

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs, is joined by his team, the team from ReSolve Asset Management and Keith Wu, Interim Head of Exchange Traded Funds, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Horizons ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation ETF ("HRAA"). HRAA further expands the growing line-up of alternative ETFs and will invest in major global asset classes while still holding risk parity as a cornerstone of its mandate.

Horizons ETFs is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. As at August 15, 2020, Horizons ETFs has over $14.5 billion of assets under management and 93 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Date: Tuesday August 25, 2020 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

