Horizons ETFs Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, Horizons ETFs Management ( Canada) Inc., ("Horizons ETFs") joined the S&P team and employees from Horizons and Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds Customer Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of another Canada's first, the Horizons S&P Green Bond Index ETF (TSX: HGGB) and close the market.

Horizons ETFs Management ( Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. As at June 02, 2021, Horizons ETFs currently has approximately $18 billion of assets under management and 93 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. For more information visit: https://www.horizonsetfs.com/ETF/HGGB .

