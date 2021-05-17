Horizons ETFs And National Bank Direct Brokerage Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Tammy Cash, EVP, Marketing of Horizons ETFs, joined by her team and representatives from National Bank Direct Brokerage, and Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Biggest...

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Tammy Cash, EVP, Marketing of Horizons ETFs, joined by her team and representatives from National Bank Direct Brokerage, and Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Biggest Winner Competition and open the market.

Horizons ETFs Management ( Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company offering one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. As at April 30, 2021, Horizons ETFs has approximately $18 billion of assets under management and 92 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

Date: Monday, May 17, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange