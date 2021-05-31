Horizons ETFs And National Bank Direct Brokerage Launch The Latest Biggest Winner Trading Competition

$13,000 in cash prizes up for grabs through Canada's leading ETF trading contest

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management ( Canada) Inc. (" Horizons ETFs") and National Bank Direct Brokerage (" NBDB") are pleased to announce today's launch of the tenth edition of the Biggest Winner trading competition (the " Biggest Winner"), a simulated exchange traded fund (" ETF") investment contest.

The Biggest Winner allows eligible Canadian investors to learn about trading in a risk-free environment while competing for real cash prizes. Participants open a simulated online brokerage account that starts with a balance of 100,000 virtual Canadian dollars (no actual money will be traded). They can then use these fantasy funds to virtually trade any ETF listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX"). Entry and participation in the contest is free, with no purchase necessary.

" It's official: we're now celebrating the launch of our tenth edition of the Biggest Winner - the biggest ETF trading competition in Canada," said Steve Hawkins, President & CEO of Horizons ETFs. " This is a milestone year for us and we're excited to once again give experienced and new ETF investors the opportunity to learn and test their trading skills while competing against one another for up to $13,000 in cash prizes."

The Biggest Winner starts today and runs for six weeks, ending at 4 p.m. (Eastern) on July 9, 2021. The prizes include, a first place prize of $7,500 awarded to the contestant with the highest six-week cumulative return, while the runner-up will receive $2,500. In addition, six weekly prizes of $500 will be awarded to the contestants with the best single-week returns.

" Over the past decade, we've seen Biggest Winner grand prize champions, runner-ups and weekly prize winners hail from all over Canada, with ETF trading experience ranging from beginner to advanced," said Mr. Hawkins. " It doesn't matter how big your portfolio is, or your level of formal financial education, the Biggest Winner offers all Canadians the chance to prove their potential through a dynamic trading simulation, against thousands of other investors."

Through its previous nine editions, Biggest Winner competitions have hosted approximately 15,000 participants and awarded over $100,000 in cash prizes.

" Today, investors have access to a wide range of Canadian-listed ETFs and the Biggest Winner competition offers a great opportunity to test strategies and learn about trading ETFs in a simulated environment," said Claude-Frédéric Robert, President of National Bank Direct Brokerage. " We're proud to be a long-standing partner of the competition and play a role in the training of tomorrow's investors.''

To register for the Biggest Winner, for full contest rules, and to access ETF educational materials, please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com/BiggestWinner.

