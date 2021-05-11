Horizon West Welcomes New Senior-Living Community To The Neighborhood

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For young families and professionals, Horizon West offers an array of housing options to choose from—single-family homes, townhomes, and apartments.

However, older adults in their golden years face a limited selection. To date, there is only one senior-living community in operation within the entire Horizon West area.

But that's changing soon because there's a new community coming to the neighborhood. In 2021, The Blake at Hamlin will open its doors, offering customized assisted living and memory care for older retirees.

Leading the community is Executive Director Angie Layfield. While Layfield has worked with various organizations as an executive director and regional operations director, including 16+ years with a nationally recognized operator, she sees The Blake at Hamlin as a unique opportunity.

"After nearly 20 years in senior living, this is something I've never experienced before—serving within my own local community," Layfield explains. "Even now, I can see The Blake at Hamlin forming relationships with our area's schools, churches, and professional groups. As a resident of Horizon West, I'm excited."

Helping The Blake at Hamlin become a part of the neighborhood is Joshua Bentley, Director of Sales and Marketing.

"Serving seniors has always been important to me. And this role allows me to have conversations with them, listen to what they need, and be their guide," Bentley states. "It's a privilege to represent a place that has invested so much into the resident experience."

At The Blake at Hamlin, seniors can make new friends, dine on freshly prepared food, stroll one of the two courtyards, and gain peace of mind knowing that on-demand assistance is always available. In addition, a well-designed building footprint offers residents an interior walking space that supports safety and security.

"Our community doesn't simply provide excellent care," Layfield notes. "That same thoughtfulness is also observed in our interior and exterior aesthetics. The Blake at Hamlin looks like home and fits perfectly into its Hamlin Town Center location."

In the near future, Layfield and Bentley plan to host several events showcasing The Blake at Hamlin—culminating with a grand opening in the fall of 2021.

About The Blake at HamlinLocated in the master-planned Horizon West community of Winter Garden, Florida, and in close proximity to Orlando Health Horizon West Hospital, The Blake at Hamlin blends hospitality with the golden age of retirement to create a vibrant community for seniors unlike any other. At its core is a mixed-use town center, providing residents access to amenities, activities, and the social lifestyle they still desire—while they enjoy the premier service, personal attention, and medical care they deserve.

For more information, visit blakeathamlin.com or email: info.hamlin@blakeliving.com.

