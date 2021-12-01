Horizon Therapeutics Plc Provides Academic Scholarships To Help Economically Disadvantaged Students In Ireland Further Their STEM Education

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced $140,000 in scholarships to help economically disadvantaged students from Trinity College Dublin and Waterford Institute of Technology cover their non-tuition expenses.

The scholarships will support 12 students from Trinity College Dublin who are studying STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) related programs and two students in the health sciences and accounting programs at the Waterford Institute of Technology with funding dispersed in partnership with The Ireland Funds.

"Education is a key factor creating a more equitable world, but it remains a significant global issue," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "Through our Horizon Scholars program we aim to continue to remove barriers and obstacles for talented and promising future STEM leaders so they can reach their full potential. And beyond offering financial support and building relationships with Trinity and Waterford Institute of Technology, we are building a global network of Scholars. We also offer students mentoring from our employees and real-world experience through potential internship and post-graduate employment opportunities at Horizon."

The Horizon Scholars program was initiated in 2019 to help talented, economically disadvantaged students by providing full scholarships, or covering the gap between a student's financial aid and their personal ability to pay for higher education. The Scholars are chosen by partner academic institutions, assigned a Horizon employee mentor, given access to quarterly programming and have the potential to become interns and secure a job at the company. Partner institutions include Lake Forest College, Howard University, Trinity College, Waterford Institute of Technology and Asian University for Women.

"Trinity Access strives to create pipelines for students from underrepresented groups into higher professional careers. The Horizon Scholar program is a perfect example of these pipelines," said Dr. Lisa Keane, acting director Trinity Access, Trinity College. "The Horizon Scholar program will not only change the lives of the students directly supported but it will also have a positive knock-on effect on their communities and on the STEM sector as a whole."

"We are delighted to partner with Horizon Therapeutics to ensure these outstanding students can advance their education unhindered by economic challenges," said Caitriona Fottrell, president and chief executive officer, The Ireland Funds. "This investment by Horizon provides these students with the opportunity to realize their academic ambitions at Waterford Institute of Technology."

About Ireland FundsThe Ireland Funds is a global philanthropic network. Established in 1976, The Ireland Funds' mission is to harness the power of a global network of friends of Ireland to promote and support peace, culture, education, and community development throughout the island of Ireland, and among Irish communities around the world. With chapters in 12 countries, The Ireland Funds has provided support to more than 3,200 deserving organizations across the globe.

About Trinity CollegeAt Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin we provide a liberal environment where independence of thought is highly valued, and all are encouraged to achieve their potential. We promote diverse, interdisciplinary, inclusive environment which nurtures groundbreaking research, innovation, and creativity through engaging with issues of global significance. Learn more at About Trinity - Trinity College Dublin (tcd.ie).

About HorizonHorizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

