Horizon Therapeutics Plc Named To Newsweek's List Of The Most Loved Workplaces For 2021

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that is has been named to Newsweek's inaugural Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work.

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that is has been named to Newsweek's inaugural Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Out of the companies recognized in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical category, Horizon ranked No. 1.

"At Horizon, our employees are at the heart of what we do which is why we are especially honored to be named to Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "Ensuring that employees share in our mission to support patients and the communities where we live and work drives our people-focused culture and remains a critical piece to our success."

Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. Companies were also evaluated by external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google, and from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking.

"In the wake of the pandemic, business hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees - but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent," said Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief, Newsweek.

The full Newsweek list of 2021's Most Loved Workplaces will be featured in the magazine's Oct. 29 print edition and is currently available online.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005288/en/