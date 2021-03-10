Horizon Organic® Growing Years™ Partners With Pediatricians To Expand Product Line, Giving Parents More Options To Get Their Little Ones Nutrients They Need

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Horizon Organic ® announces the expansion of its Growing Years™ line with the introduction of lowfat yogurt pouches, cultured dairy smoothies, reduced-fat milk half gallons, and single-serve whole milk boxes, available at grocery retailers nationwide.

These new products are packed with nutrients kids need as they expand their diets beyond milk.

"Our goal is to make it easy for parents to give their children nutrients they need, all while giving kids the delicious taste they crave," said Regan Ebert, Senior Vice President of Premium Dairy at Danone North America. "We know little ones can be picky, so we've partnered closely with pediatricians to develop new Horizon Organic Growing Years products that offer parents more variety, all while providing key nutrients for growing children."

The transition from infant formula or breast milk to dairy milk can be a challenge for parents, as many worry their children won't get the nutrition they need. To help bridge the gap, Horizon Organic ® originally introduced Growing Years™ Whole Milk, the first line of organic dairy products developed with pediatricians, in 2019, to help usher parents through this new phase and help them provide their children with the nutrients they need.

And now, with nearly 30% of parents citing Omega-3s (like DHA) as an important factor when purchasing toddler food 1, Horizon Organic ® has expanded its Growing Years™ portfolio to include yogurt and smoothies to make it even easier for parents to ensure their kids are getting key nutrients.

NEW Horizon Organic ® Growing Years™ Portfolio Additions

Growing Years™ Organic Lowfat Yogurt Pouches (Blueberry and Strawberry)

Growing Years™ Organic Cultured Dairy Smoothies (Blueberry and Strawberry)

Growing Years™ Organic Reduced Fat 2% Milk

Growing Years™ Organic Whole Milk Boxes

"As a mom of a toddler, and also as a doctor of public health and dietitian who has been working with moms and dads for more than two decades, I know first-hand how tough it can be at times to get your kids to eat enough of the nutritious foods you want them to," said nutrition expert Dr. Wendy Bazilian. "The expansion of the Horizon Organic Growing Years line helps kids enjoy tastes they love from quality ingredients while getting critical nutrients they need — and conveniently, too. Giving your little ones the opportunity to explore foods through fun, at-home activities is a great way to get kids to experiment with new tastes, textures, and flavors. Peek-a-boo taste tests (cover your eyes and try a few bites before you make up your mind!) and DIY mix-and-match smoothie set-ups are great activities to try."

These six exciting additions to the Growing Years portfolio provide even more delicious ways to get those important nutrients for growing bodies.

Growing Years offers whole milk half gallons and single-serve boxes for children ages one to five, as well as reduced fat milk half gallons for children ages two to five, perfect for introducing dairy milk into their routines. For active school-aged children, whether they're out-and-about or at home, Growing Years yogurt pouches, cultured smoothies, and single-serve 8oz whole milk boxes make for great on-the-go options. Every serving of Growing Years organic dairy provides 50mg DHA-Omega-3 to help support brain health, a good source of choline to help transport DHA in the body and, prebiotics to help feed good bacteria in the gut.

Horizon Organic ® Growing Years™ products are available at grocery retailers nationwide. Visit the store locator at Horizon.com to find the nearest retailer.

About Horizon Organic ®: A pioneer in the organic industry and the No. 1 pediatrician recommended organic milk brand*, Horizon Organic has been producing great-tasting organic milk since 1991. From the start, Horizon has remained committed to protecting a healthy planet and hasn't stopped working toward raising the bar as the leading organic milk producer. In 2017, Horizon Organic became a brand of Danone North America and is now part of the largest Certified B Corporation ® in the world. Today, Horizon works with nearly 600 family farmers across the U.S. For more information on Horizon's full portfolio of organic dairy products, visit Horizon.com.

*Among 377 pediatricians recommending a brand (as surveyed in October 2020)

About Danone North America: Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation ®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia ®, DanActive ®, Danimals ®, Dannon ®, Good Plants ™, Horizon Organic ®, International Delight ®, Light + Fit ®, Oikos ®, Silk ®, So Delicious ® Dairy Free, STōK ®, Two Good ®, Vega ®, Wallaby ® Organic and YoCrunch ®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

*Mintel's Baby Food and Drink report, US, April 2020

1 According to Mintel*

