HORIBA Scientific Partners With Covalent Metrology To Offer Glow Discharge Optical Emission Spectroscopy Demo Lab

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HORIBA Scientific, a global leader in the production of high-performance spectroscopy systems and solutions, announces a partnership with Covalent Metrology, a leading North American provider of analytical services, to expand engineering and scientific access to world-class expertise and chemical analysis instruments.

The new partnership announces the opening of the HORIBA Scientific North American Demonstration Lab at Covalent's Silicon Valley headquarters. This showroom is HORIBA's first demonstration lab with a partner in North America and joins their application / demo labs in their corporate offices. It will showcase the instrument leader's top-of-line spectroscopy solutions, and bolster the companies' mutual efforts to develop methods for new chemical analysis applications. With access to new, cutting-edge instruments from HORIBA, Covalent's team of experts will be better able to support clients with more accurate and powerful chemical analysis capabilities.

"Covalent has seen a growing demand for top-quality chemical analysis services," remarks Craig Hunter, Chief Executive Officer at Covalent, "HORIBA Scientific is globally renowned for the high-performance and advanced features of their characterization technologies. Covalent is thrilled to partner with HORIBA to broaden access to their instruments and offer our customers deeper insights and new solutions."

The partnership marks a significant milestone in the organization's relationship. In addition to applications development, the demonstration lab will position both companies to accelerate research and development work in the semiconductor, electronics, and advanced materials industries throughout the North American region, giving customers greater access to instrumentation and analysis services.

"HORIBA strives to create scientific instruments that can help researchers and engineers unlock meaningful insight into materials," said Dr. Andrew Whitley, Vice President of Global Business Development for HORIBA Scientific. "Through the new demonstration facility at Covalent, our instruments will be able to help more clients in a vast range of industries to accelerate innovation and research."

The inaugural instrument installed in the HORIBA showroom is the HORIBA GD-Profiler 2 system for glow discharge optical emission spectroscopy (GDOES). The tool is designed for high-speed, quantitative analysis of all elements of interest, including nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen and chlorine. It is an ideal tool for thin and thick films characterization and process studies. It also captures direct measurement of depth (with nanometric precision) simultaneously with element quantification to achieve maximum efficiency and accuracy for depth profiling on layered materials and multi-phase samples. Analytical services requiring GDOES are available now for customer work.

About Covalent

Covalent Metrology is a disruptive analytical services laboratory and platform based in Sunnyvale, California. Its mission is to help companies who use advanced materials to get better data and insights more easily and affordably to facilitate faster development and production. Covalent is dramatically changing the characterization and imaging landscape by combining transparent pricing, data platforms, and top-notch customer service with world-class scientists, state-of-art tools, and strategic partnerships.

Covalent now has over 500 customers in 20+ industries.

About HORIBA Scientific

HORIBA Scientific, part of HORIBA Instruments Incorporated, headquartered in the United States, provides an extensive array of instruments and solutions for applications across a broad range of scientific R&D and QC measurements. HORIBA Scientific is a world leader in OEM Spectroscopy, elemental analysis, fluorescence (including the PTI brand), forensics, GDS, ICP, particle characterization, Raman, spectroscopic ellipsometry, sulfur-in-oil, SPRi and water quality measurements, as well as XRF.

Our instruments are found in universities and industries around the world. Proven quality and trusted performance have established widespread confidence in the HORIBA Brand. HORIBA supplies over 500 types of scientific analyzers to universities, research institutions, various manufacturing industries and the government. In some of the most advanced science and technologies, HORIBA provides multi-faceted data solutions for what are niche markets - assisting the most cutting-edge research in the tackling of uncharted territories.

Building on a long tradition of pursuing innovative technology to advance scientific efforts, HORIBA Instruments Incorporated owns various technologies that had been acquired through M&A such as Société Générale d'Optique (1969), SPEX (1988), Dilor (1995), SOFIE (1996), Jobin Yvon (1997), IBH (2003), GenOptics (2009), and Photon Technology International (2014).

The HORIBA Group is a global company that offers solutions and engineering services, based on our strong performance in developing and manufacturing instruments and products in the analysis and measurement fields. With "Explore the Future" as its brand message, HORIBA has been pursuing state-of-the-art analysis and measurement technology since its establishment in 1953. Founded in the historic city of Kyoto, Japan, it has grown steadily throughout its 67 years of establishment and is now providing services worldwide as the leader in the analysis technology field. We engage in five different business segments with high value-added products and services: Automotive, Medical-Diagnostic Instruments and Systems, Semiconductor Instruments and Systems, Scientific Instruments and Systems, and Process and Environmental Instruments and Systems. We have established an optimal number of business bases in Japan, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

