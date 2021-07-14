Horace Mann To Acquire Madison National Life From IHC In $172.5 Million Transaction

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) - Get Report today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Madison National Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Independence Holding Company (IHC) - Get Report. Madison National is a leading writer of employer-paid and sponsored benefits provided to educators by K-12 school districts. The transaction is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Headquartered in Madison, Wis., Madison National offers short- and long-term group disability, group life and other products, with K-12 school districts representing 80% of 2020 premiums. Horace Mann has also entered into a long-term distribution agreement with National Insurance Services (NIS), a key distribution partner for Madison National for almost 40 years. NIS is an AssuredPartners company that provides employee benefit solutions exclusively for K-12 schools and other public sector organizations. In 2020, Madison National's net premiums were approximately $108 million and statutory earnings were approximately $14 million. Madison National is rated A- u (Excellent) by A.M. Best & Co.

"The acquisition of Madison National is immediately accretive to EPS and ROE. The transaction accelerates our progress on all fronts of our multi-year strategic plan: strengthening our product offerings, enhancing our distribution, and adding capabilities to our infrastructure. This ultimately will help us achieve our long-term objectives of a sustainable double-digit ROE and significant education market share growth," said President and CEO of Horace Mann Marita Zuraitis. "We are excited to be adding the distribution that enables us to serve every employee in a district with employer-sponsored solutions designed to help districts attract and retain good educators. This comes at a time when districts are increasingly looking to provide more comprehensive benefits to educators.

"We continue to build a track record of using capital to create value for our shareholders. This transaction, coupled with our 2019 acquisition of NTA, strengthens our position in the education market," Zuraitis said. "With Madison National, Horace Mann will be able to serve K-12 educators through a new distribution channel that is entirely complementary to Horace Mann's strengths in individual products sold through local, trusted advisors. Whether educators work with Horace Mann through our existing channels, or benefit from employer-sponsored coverage from their district employers, we will be providing the solutions to protect what educators have today and help them prepare for a successful tomorrow."

"With 60 years of experience, Madison National today delivers flexible, scalable solutions to school districts through a modern, user-friendly platform," said the senior executive at Madison National, Bob Stubbe. "We look forward to joining forces with Horace Mann to continue to serve the education market with financial solutions that meet the needs of school districts and educators."

Terms of the Transaction

Under the terms of the transaction, Horace Mann will acquire Madison National for $172.5 million. The transaction has been approved by Horace Mann's and IHC's boards of directors and is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. After close, Madison National will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Horace Mann Educators Corporation. IHC will have a potential earnout of up to $12.5 million payable in cash, if specified financial targets are achieved by the end of 2023.

In the 12 months after closing, the transaction is expected to contribute approximately $7 million to $9 million or $0.15 to $0.20 per share to Horace Mann's earnings, adding approximately 50 basis points to return on equity excluding net unrealized gains and losses on fixed maturity investments. These contributions include the effect of amortization of intangibles and one-time items related to the transaction, as well as modest assumptions regarding repositioning of Madison National's investment portfolio and additional operating expenses.

The transaction will be funded with cash on hand and additional borrowings on the company's revolving credit facility, which is being extended to 2026 and expanded by $100 million to $325 million to provide ample liquidity. At closing, Horace Mann's leverage ratio is expected to be slightly below 25%, which aligns with levels appropriate for the company's current financial strength ratings. The company will target year-end RBCs of 425% for life and retirement subsidiaries and 400% for property and casualty subsidiaries.

In addition, Horace Mann has signed a long-term distribution agreement with NIS to take effect concurrent with the closing of the Madison National transaction. NIS is an employee benefit brokerage subsidiary of AssuredPartners, Inc., one of the largest insurance brokers in the U.S. The agreement covers short- and long-term group disability, group life and group supplemental products.

Advisors

Raymond James & Associates is acting as financial advisor to Horace Mann and Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP is acting as legal counsel to Horace Mann.

About Horace Mann Educators Corporation

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) - Get Report is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators ® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

About The IHC Group

Formed in 1980, Independence Holding Company (IHC) - Get Report is a holding company that is principally engaged in underwriting, administering and/or distributing group and individual specialty benefit products, including disability, supplemental health, pet, and group life insurance through its subsidiaries (Independence Holding Company and its subsidiaries collectively referred to as "The IHC Group"). The IHC Group consists of three insurance companies (Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York, Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. and Independence American Insurance Company).

