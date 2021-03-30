Hopewell Baptist Church Announces In-Person Services And Candy Hunt On Easter Sunday

NAPA, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past year, Hopewell Baptist Church has conducted the majority of its services either outdoors or over a livestream. This year, on April 14, 2021, Hopewell Baptist Church's Easter Sunday services will be held in-person and indoors. The 11:00 a.m. morning service, led by Pastor Mike Ray, will be followed by a festive Easter candy hunt for children sixth grade and below. The church will be taking the necessary precautions of social distancing and safety to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

This time last year, Easter services were held exclusively online via livestream. Pastor Mike Ray preached to an empty auditorium as the church family tuned in virtually from the safety of their homes. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hopewell Baptist Church implemented virtual services and strict safety protocols to carry out services and support the community.

"While celebrating Easter from a distance was necessary to flatten the curve, it was difficult for everyone," Pastor Ray said. "A year ago the future looked uncertain and many were anxious about the pandemic with good reason. But for Christians, the resurrection of Jesus Christ is a message of steadfast hope, no matter the circumstances."

From the cheerful songs to the practical message of hope from Pastor Mike Ray, the moments shared this April 14th can be savored under one roof with friends and family. Following the service will be a candy hunt for the kids of the church at a nearby park. A long-treasured tradition of this special holiday, children can search the grounds for their favorite treats with baskets in hand.

Hopewell Baptist Church requires social distancing between families and sanitation protocols will be in place during both the services and candy hunt. Responding seriously to COVID-19 has always been a priority for the leadership of the church, especially to those most susceptible to the virus.

Attending Hopewell on Easter and hearing the words of Pastor Mike Ray will mark 2021 as a new beginning for us all. For more information please visit https://hopewellbc.com/

About Hopewell Baptist Church:

Established in 1972, Hopewell Baptist Church is an Independent Baptist Church in Napa, California. Serving their community through weekly in-person as well as streaming services in English and Spanish, they also offer ongoing social events and a faith-based addictions program.

Media Contact: easter@hopewellbc.com , Jonathan Ray

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hopewell-baptist-church-announces-in-person-services-and-candy-hunt-on-easter-sunday-301258785.html

SOURCE Hopewell Baptist