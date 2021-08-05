Hookah Tobacco Market|Key Drivers And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hookah tobacco market is poised to grow by USD 376.43 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
The hookah tobacco market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies the increasing frequency of new flavor launches as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by product (SHT, MHT, and LHT), application (FrHT, BevHT, CfHT, and ScHT), and geography (MEA, Europe, APAC, North America, and South America). The growing popularity of hookah bars, lounges, and café culture is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the hookah tobacco market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The hookah tobacco market covers the following areas:
Hookah Tobacco Market SizingHookah Tobacco Market ForecastHookah Tobacco Market AnalysisCompanies Mentioned
- Al Fakher Tobacco Trading
- Altria Group Inc.
- ASA Produktions GmbH
- British American Tobacco Plc
- Fumari
- Haze Tobacco LLC
- Japan Tobacco Inc.
- Philip Morris International Inc.
- Shop Starbuzz
- SOEX India Pvt. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- SHT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MHT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- LHT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- FrHT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BevHT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- CfHT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ScHT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
