Honoring The Heroes Of Military Medicine

BETHESDA, Md., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The novel coronavirus, Sars-COV-2, swept across the globe in early 2020. Military, industry, private and public institutions, and individuals, all responded to the resulting COVID-19 pandemic. From donations of personal protective equipment to round-the-clock research support, the unprecedented impact on global life was met with an equally robust response. The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF) honors individuals and organizations involved in this response at its annual Heroes of Military Medicine awards ceremony. With the support of the Chairman Sponsor, Health Net Federal Services, HJF recognizes individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions in advancing medicine for our nation's warfighters, veterans and civilians.

HJF is honoring those involved in the fight against COVID-19 with the 2021 Heroes of Military Medicine.

This year, 20 th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley will deliver the keynote address honoring the work of those combating COVID-19.

Because of the pandemic, last year's Heroes of Military Medicine event was cancelled. This year the event will be a hybrid in-person and live-streamed presentation. Only awardees and program participants will attend in person, and the event will be live-streamed for all other guests.

The 2021 Heroes of Military Medicine Award Honorees are:

"Military medicine has been on the front lines of the response to this global pandemic," said HJF President and CEO Joseph Caravalho, M.D. "From the infectious disease work undertaken by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to the therapeutics being developed by researchers at the Infectious Disease Clinical Research Program at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, the United States has been burning the midnight oil to combat this invisible, but deadly, foe. It is with great humility and respect that HJF presents the 2021 Heroes of Military Medicine Awards to these outstanding individuals and organizations."

Each year, three of the five awards are presented to military medical professionals from the Army, Navy and Air Force, with nominations for the three awards coming from the Office of the Surgeon General for each Service. Additionally, one honoree receives the Senior Leader Award. This year there are multiple honorees receiving the Military Medicine Ambassador Award.

More information about each of this year's award recipients can be found at https://www.hjf.org/hmm.

