Honoring History Embracing Change

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We don't have branches. We have roots… Roots that have been a pillar of the Fox Valley community since BLC Community Bank's (Bank of Little Chute) founding in 1906.

From an initial capitalization of $15,000 the bank has seen phenomenal growth, surviving through depressions, recessions, and even the challenges that the 2020 pandemic presented. Now, a nearly $325 million dollar asset bank, BLC Community Bank still operates out of a single branch - part of which includes the original construction - but has expanded it customer base across Wisconsin.

BLC has historically been known as a commercial real estate lender, even in its early days with community growth at the heart of the banks' service focus. The experienced commercial lending team assists businesses in financing working capital, equipment and machinery, construction, development, mergers and acquisitions among other business needs. Thanks to a dedicated board of directors made up of local business owners, lending decisions are made quickly, with community growth, success and stability in mind.

"We are able to offer our clients competitive flexible terms and custom financial solutions, personalized to each customers' unique needs," says Adam Lange, Chief Lending Officer. "The biggest differentiator at BLC is the experience we provide to our clients. Customer service, quick response times, and accessibility are principles we take a great deal of pride in."

The addition of products such as online and mobile banking, high yield checking, mobile check deposit, instant issue debit cards, and competitive rates on mortgage and business lending have allowed them to offer the same products and services of larger financials, while maintaining a high level of customer service.

"As BLC continues to grow and expand, we will always stay true to our original values of Customer Service and Community Support," states President and CEO, Steve Tramp. "We may add new technology and new products, but we always want to feel like a hometown bank."

One thing that hasn't changed, dedication of its employees and efforts to support the community. Community is not only a part of the name, but a core value embraced by its team with volunteer and fundraising efforts to support the Fox Valley.

BLC Community Bank has proudly served over four generations of individuals, families and businesses since 1906. For additional information, visit www.blccb.com. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender | NMLS# 402793

