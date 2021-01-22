Hong Kong Tourism Board "Online Offline" Chinese New Year Promotions Instill Creativity Into Traditions And Provide Trade Partners With Additional Promotional Platform

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has announced that it will not hold "The International Chinese New Year Night Parade" on the first day of the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) as in previous years...

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has announced that it will not hold "The International Chinese New Year Night Parade" on the first day of the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) as in previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite no physical event, the HKTB will continue to offer blessings to the public and provide businesses with an additional promotional platform during the CNY. A three-week "Fortunes at Home" CNY campaign will be held in an "online + offline" format from February 8-26, 2021. The promotional campaign will feature an online store, CNY delicacies and offers by the catering and the retail sectors.

"The Hong Kong Tourism Board launched 'Holiday at Home' as a local promotional platform in the middle of last year, with an aim to boost local consumption. With this promotional platform, we have moved some mega events online and added offline elements for flexible promotions in response to development of the epidemic," said Mr. Dane Cheng, Executive Director of the HKTB. "As far as this year's CNY campaign is concerned, we will take the traditions online and infuse them with innovative elements, sending the public our festive blessings in a whole new fashion."

Online CNY Mart to Promote Local Creativity

The "Fortunes at Home" campaign will continue over the CNY, Valentine's Day and the Lantern Festival. A focus will be an online CNY Mart supported by the HKTB and launched in cooperation with FEED and the local catering industry. The online mart will offer over one hundred products and delicacies with festive and romantic elements, including:

Traditional CNY Gifts in New WaysA collection of delightful collaborations between traditional local brands and original trend-setting brands will be available in limited stock exclusively on the online CNY Mart.

The online CNY Mart will feature an online mini-game to offer season's blessings to everyone in Hong Kong. Locals can play the game on their mobile phone or computer and win discount coupons for the online mart or HKTB festive gift packs.

A selection of featured products on the online CNY Mart include:

Trend-setting Brands x Traditional Local Brands (Exclusive to "Fortunes at Home" Campaign)

Kung Lee Sugar Cane Drink x Papabubble Handmade Herbal Tea Candies ( HK$108-188)

With a history of more than 70 years, Kung Lee Sugar Cane Drink and the Spanish brand Papabubble jointly launch handmade candies with different herbal tea flavors.

Yiu Fung x Papery CNY Candy Box (HK$238)

The two brands launch the first CNY candy box made of paper, with five classic snacks inside. The box can be unfolded into a tangerine plant, which is a symbol of good luck in Chinese traditions.

Valentine's Day Gifts

Greenology Succulent Plant (HK$520)

The local original brand offers exquisite cement planters, which can last longer than ordinary flowers.

Easy Signs Neon Sign ( HK$1,000 and up)

The uniquely designed neon signs allow customization with the lovebirds' names or other sweet messages.

"Gourmet at Home" - Taste the Contemporary Big Bowl & Festive MenuOver 20 hotels and restaurants will offer special menus such as themed menus, desserts and afternoon tea sets offered exclusively for the CNY. Hong Kong residents can enjoy these delicious at home with some available for self-pick-up only.

Chef's specialties include:

Artisan Lounge X Fan GuanArtisanal Abalone Poon Choi (HK$2,288) (Remarks: Specially designed for "Fortunes at Home" Campaign)

The Mira Hong Kong Scoop Up Ready-to-Eat Big Bowl Feast ( HK$620 / $999)

Rosewood Hong Kong - The Legacy HouseFu Gui Chicken (HK$1,388)

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong Takeaway CNY Afternoon Tea Set (HK$658)

Continued Promotion of Offline OffersThe HKTB also works with hotels, attractions, catering and retail businesses to promote various offline offers on the Holiday at Home promotional platform. When the pandemic situation has stabilized, members of the public can visit and enjoy offers by different merchants in person. Offline offers include hotel staycation packages, shopping mall privileges, as well as limited time offers by various attractions and merchants.

Selected CNY offers include:

75% off for Braised Abalone In Brown Sauce (4 pcs/ can) from Premier Food (7 cans for HK$450 , originally HK$1,876 )

(7 cans for , originally ) 50% off for Featured Dendrobium from Tung Fong Hung (originally HK$2,856 )

(originally ) 50% off for Braised Abalone with Chicken from Victoria Harbour Restaurant (originally HK$168 )

(originally ) The Peak spring offers, which allow visitors born in the Year of the Rat or the Year of the Ox to enjoy a special price of HK$28 instead of $99

Starting on February 8, 2021 members of the public can visit the HKTB's website ( www.DiscoverHongKong.com/cny) or Holiday at Home website ( www.holidayhk.com) for details about the events and offers under the Fortunes at Home campaign.

