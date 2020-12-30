Hong Kong Father And Daughter Team Work Together To Bring Patented MONOmask.5c To Market

HONG KONG, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Even as COVID-19 vaccines are being administered to millions, new cases are spiking across the country. Considering the current statistics and the new coronavirus strain, the fact remains wearing a mask will remain a reality for quite some time. Some experts predict mandatory masks will be necessary for the next 9-12 months until herd immunity kicks in.

Meanwhile everyone needs a mask. The MONOmask.5c is the most sensible thanks to thoughtful, elegant design. That's because it is a two-piece mask - One for the nose and one for the mouth. The two pieces conveniently clip together using magnets. It is ergonomically designed for anyone to wear comfortably while eating or drinking.

Moreover, the MONOmask is made of recyclable materials and not stopping there, only the filter is required to be changed daily. The shell can be sterilized and reused for over 100 days. The MONOmask's filter is equivalent to an N95 filter with the added benefit of Nano-Silver material as part of the shell of the mask.

The mask itself comfortably seals around the face and is available in all popular sizes for all ages in a range of colors along with magnetic clips that are very sturdy and versatile in making the mask very easy to use. As a result, anyone can put on or take off the mouthpiece of the MONOmask effortlessly so as to enable the mask wearer to enjoy any food or beverage seamlessly.

