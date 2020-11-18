Honeywell Temperature Monitoring Solution Deployed At JFK International Airport To Screen Air Travelers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (HON) - Get Report announced today that Dubai National Air Transport Association (dnata) has deployed its groundbreaking ThermoRebellion™ temperature monitoring solution at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to help people return to air travel with confidence. dnata is one of the world's largest air services providers offering ground handling, cargo, travel and flight catering services across five continents around the world.

In partnership with dnata, Honeywell has now installed ThermoRebellion systems at each of the entrances to JFK's International Terminal One to support passengers traveling on major airlines, including Air France, Lufthansa, Korean Air and Japan Airlines.

"dnata USA is continuously seeking innovation and technology that provides leading-edge solutions to our customers' most critical needs," said David Barker, CEO of dnata USA. "The COVID-19 pandemic is redefining aviation processes and with the holiday season fast approaching, we wanted to deploy the best possible temperature-screening solution for passengers and airport personnel. The Honeywell ThermoRebellion solution is accurate, stable and allows individual travelers to move through the screening process rapidly. Installing the solution at JFK International Airport underscores our commitment to delivering the highest levels of safety and efficiency for our airport and airline partners, as well as their passengers."

The Honeywell ThermoRebellion system was designed and tested 1 to meet the recommendations set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2020 to address the usage of thermal imaging systems during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among other guidelines, the FDA recommends the use of a specialized device known as a "black body," which enables the system to provide two points of reference to deliver the most accurate temperature readings. In addition, the system complies with Section 889 of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which prohibits the U.S. government and government contractors from using video and telecommunications equipment required for these types of systems from specific companies and their subsidiaries.

"Terminal One Group Association strongly believes in the health and safety of its passengers," said Steve Rowland, Executive Director Terminal One Group Association. "We have partnered with dnata and Honeywell to deploy the Thermo Rebellion solution that offers an additional layer of safety protocols for the traveling public and Terminal One workforce."

The Honeywell ThermoRebellion system incorporates infrared imaging technology and cutting-edge artificial intelligence algorithms to deliver highly accurate temperature measurements. As individuals pass in front of the high-resolution, thermal imaging camera, skin temperature is detected within seconds and displayed on an accompanying monitor, alerting airport personnel if travelers require additional screening.

"Protecting the health and safety of air travelers is the top priority for our customers, who are now operating under stricter policies and with limited staff," said Renaud Mazarguil, president of Honeywell's Gas Analysis and Safety business. "With Honeywell ThermoRebellion, we provide a superior technical solution that is easy to use and maintain. Our 'white glove service' includes onsite installation, training for ground staff, and 24/7 technical support. Our system integrates into our customers' existing IT infrastructure and complies with cybersecurity and data privacy regulations. We are excited to partner with dnata and JFK Airport to augment their terminal screening processes and reduce the need for invasive monitoring."

The Honeywell ThermoRebellion system is part of a broader, cross-Honeywell effort to innovate solutions that are helping critical sectors of the global economy return to work safely.

1 Honeywell ThermoRebellion™ is not currently FDA 510(k) cleared.

About HoneywellHoneywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve workplace safety, productivity and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls.

Honeywell ThermoRebellion incorporates intelligent, visual monitoring technology from Rebellion Photonics, which Honeywell SPS acquired in 2019. For more information, please visit safety.honeywell.com.

Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media Jennifer Gammage(803) 835-8722 jennifer.gammage@honeywell.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-temperature-monitoring-solution-deployed-at-jfk-international-airport-to-screen-air-travelers-301176038.html

SOURCE Honeywell