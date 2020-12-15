Honeywell's New, Reusable, Dual-Layer Face Cover Offers Everyday Protection And Comfort

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell ( NYSE: HON) today announced a new reusable, three-dimensional knitted face cover with replaceable filters for everyday use.

The Honeywell Dual-Layer Face Cover incorporates Honeywell's decades of expertise producing respiratory-protection products. The new face covering features an innovative 3D knit design that contours to the wearer's face and is made with a washable material, making it easy to clean.

The face cover also has a hidden pocket that securely holds a Honeywell protective filter made with melt-blown polypropylene, which is similar to the material used in the construction of N95s masks. 1 The replaceable filter can block up to 97% of 3.0-micron-sized particles (BFE) and 0.1-micron-sized particles (PFE). 2

"Honeywell has vast experience in developing respiratory innovations for industrial workers and first responders, and we have leveraged that expertise to bring the Dual-Layer Face Cover to market," said Praveen Reddy, president of Honeywell's personal protective equipment business. "When social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, people want a protective face covering that is comfortable, easy-to-clean, stylish and manufactured by an industry-leading safety technology provider."

The face covering's base layer features a seamless, 3D knit construction using polyester, nylon and cotton and provides four-way stretch, minimizing gaps and enhancing comfort. It has a contoured design with adjustable ear straps, a flexible nose clip and ventilation holes for enhanced comfort, function and breathability for most adult face shapes and sizes.

In addition to the new reusable face covers, Honeywell also offers individual Safety Packs for people attending sporting events, traveling or visiting public places. The resealable, easy-to-open kits include a disposable face mask, gloves and wipes.

These new safety products are part of Honeywell's strategic initiative to quickly develop and deploy solutions to help important sectors of the global economy recover and to help protect people as we return to public spaces. Honeywell also increased production of N95 face masks globally to help protect frontline healthcare workers, emergency responders and governments in responding to COVID-19.

To learn more and purchase the Honeywell Safety Packs and Dual-Layer Face Covers and replacement filters, please visit: ppe.honeywell.com.

1Note: Not FDA approved, not tested against COVID-19, and not intended for medical use. 2Filter material tested by external labs, as per testing requirements of ASTM F2100-19

