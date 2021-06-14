Honeywell Partners With DRDO And CSIR-IIP, Government Of India, To Ramp Up Oxygen Production In India

- Honeywell UOP to provide supply of adsorbents to India to accelerate setting up of medical oxygen plants

GURGAON, India, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (HON) - Get Report today announced that the company is partnering with Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP), Government of India, to supply molecular sieve adsorbents (zeolites) to accelerate setting up of Medical Oxygen Plants (MOP) in the country to address the ongoing pandemic.

Honeywell UOP has assured a timely supply of adsorbents to enable the country to produce sufficient medical grade oxygen to meet the increased demand, and has partnered with DRDO and CISR-IIP and their associates to identify and supply alternative adsorbents to optimize cost and streamline supply-related logistics without compromising output from plants.

Honeywell has instituted a cross-functional team to support DRDO and CSIR-IIP in this critical project. Scientists from Honeywell UOP, DRDO and CSIR-IP are collaborating to establish the suitability of absorbents for oxygen production in India.

"Excellent cooperation is extended by Honeywell in application and supply of zeolite, an important constituent of Medical Oxygen Plants (MOP). This is helping industries to fabricate MOPs," said Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman, DRDO.

"Honeywell is committed to helping India address the current pandemic and is making every effort to find meaningful ways to engage with the Government of India in the fight to save lives," said Dr. Akshay Bellare, President, Honeywell India.

"We are shipping our global supply of Honeywell UOP adsorbents from Italy to India to help the Government of India install life-saving oxygen plants across the country. Our technologists and scientists are collaborating with DRDO and CSIR-IIP scientists to solve for India's needs."

Honeywell UOP, a pioneer in the adsorbents industry, developed the first commercially viable adsorbent for medical oxygen applications more than 40 years ago. The technology enables adsorption of nitrogen from air using a pressure or vacuum swing system to obtain oxygen purity up to 95%.

Honeywell UOP's range of molecular sieve adsorbents are used in large MOPs. Honeywell UOP also offers OXYSIV™ molecular sieve adsorbents that help make smaller and more energy-efficient medical oxygen concentrators.

With a legacy of eight decades in India, Honeywell UOP has been a strong partner with both state-owned and private Indian companies to help expand India's refining and petrochemicals sector while improving efficiency and enhancing environmental performance and regulatory compliance. In 2013, the company established the Honeywell India Technology Center (HITC) in Gurugram. HITC supports Honeywell UOP's work in developing and licensing process technologies used in refining and the production of petrochemicals and renewable fuels.

About Honeywell UOPHoneywell UOP ( www.uop.com ) is a leading international supplier and licensor of process technology, catalysts, adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services to the petroleum refining, petrochemical, and gas processing industries. Honeywell UOP is part of Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies strategic business group, which also includes Honeywell Process Solutions ( www.honeywellprocess.com ), a pioneer in automation control, instrumentation and services for the oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, chemical and other industries.

About Honeywell IndiaHoneywell ( www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. All of Honeywell's global businesses have a strong legacy in India, built over the last eight decades. Honeywell's India commitment is evident in three state-of-the-art manufacturing and engineering operations, and four global centers of excellence for technology development and innovation. Honeywell employs ~13,000 people across different locations including Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Madurai, and Pune. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

