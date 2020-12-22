Honest Globe Expanding Facility And Manufacturing Capabilities

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Why is the Honest Globe Facility Expanding?

Considering the speed of blossoming new partnerships, we are re-establishing our foundation to satisfy expanding demand. The new Honest Globe manufacturing facility has more space and an even better allocation of resources to support these new opportunities.

... allows for scalability, since we are able to fulfill more orders without adding further operational costs.

What Does This Mean for Honest Globe?

This facility expansion is a massive sign of growth and scale for Honest Globe. We have the available resources to reach out and educate more future customers about all-natural and hemp-related products that honor our connection to nature.

How Specifically?

By creating space for even more automated equipment, we are capable of producing even more premium plant-based products. Because we were able to build out our customized facility, it fits our needs perfectly and more efficiently than ever before. More customers means a greater scope of awareness about our mission and the presumed customer benefits of Honest Globe products. The improved system allows for scalability, since we are able to fulfill more orders without adding further operational costs.

What If You Place an Order Now?

We are even more prepared to fulfill your increasing orders from our new manufacturing facility! Order Elixicure here or inquire about other Honest Globe brands here .

About Honest Globe Inc & Elixicure:

Elixicure All Natural Pain Relief is manufactured by Honest Globe Inc., developers of Over-The-Counter (OTC), luxury cosmetic, health and beauty products. The company's products are made with naturally derived ingredients, using certified industry-standard Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs).

Elixicure and Honest Globe comply with the most rigid standards set by the FDA, which established GMPs for the Food, Beverage, Drug, Cosmetic, Medical Device and Supplement industries. GMP Guidelines outline and identify minimum operating and testing requirements and standards that manufacturers must meet to ensure products are consistent in quality from batch to batch and safe for human use or consumption.

"We believe in honoring our connection to nature. Our vision is to improve the quality of peoples' lives by creating high-quality effective plant-based products." - Eyal Kotler, CEO

For more information visit https://honestglobe.com/

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honest-globe-expanding-facility-and-manufacturing-capabilities-301197392.html

SOURCE Honest Globe