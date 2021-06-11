Honda Rallies North American Team To Support Local Communities, Address Food And Hunger Needs

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda is enlisting the efforts of its associates, dealers and suppliers to support local communities as part of the company's Team Honda Week of Service initiative.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Honda is extending the annual weeklong initiative to run through August 31, 2021, and is launching a national Virtual Food Drive to restock food pantries that have been hit hard as a result of the pandemic and as a safe alternative to in-person volunteering.

Throughout the summer, 158 dealers and 94 suppliers will join Honda throughout North America in performing more than 360 service projects in their own local communities through virtual and in-person activities.

Team Honda Week of Service is an annual event that began in 2016 to encourage community service projects and highlight the important work of local community organizations throughout North America. The event coincides with the founding of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., the first Honda company established in America, on June 11, 1959.

Virtual Food Drive

For 2021, Honda is partnering with food pantries to launch a virtual food drive throughout the month of June via the online platform YouGiveGoods.com. Visitors to the site can select from a list of several food banks and view each organization's most-needed items. To encourage support to support for local community organizations, Honda is matching the first $20,000 in donations dollar-for-dollar with a goal of delivering 10,000 donations to the participating food pantries.

"Addressing food insecurity has been one of Honda's key focus areas throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and it remains a crisis in many communities across America," said Yvette Hunsicker, Vice President of the Corporate Social Responsibility Division for American Honda Motor Co. "The YouGiveGoods virtual food drive makes it easy to give back and will help support local food pantries in serving the needs of their communities."

Community Service Projects

In addition to the virtual food drive, Honda associates, dealers and suppliers across North America have pledged to complete additional community service projects throughout the summer months. The projects range from blood drives, to food packing, to beautification efforts for local communities. Virtual events are also planned, focusing on environmental education programs, CPR safety and other community needs. Since its inception in 2016, more than 2,000 service projects have been completed during Team Honda Week of Service.

"The last year has taken an incredible toll on many communities, and we're proud of the Honda associates who remain focused on giving back and helping others," said Hunsicker. "We also owe our dealers and suppliers a special thanks for the time and resources they dedicate to our volunteer and community efforts. Even during a pandemic, the Honda family continues to be a powerful force for good within local communities."

Volunteers are provided with Team Honda face masks and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for in-person projects.

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility

For more than 60 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to making positive contributions to the communities where its associates live and work. Honda's mission is to create products and services that improve the lives of people while conducting its business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Learn more at http://csr.honda.com.

Honda in North America

Honda established operations in North America in 1959. Today, the company employs more than 40,000 associates in the region, engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales and service support of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda power equipment, Honda powersports products and the HondaJet advanced lightjet.

Based on its longstanding commitment to build products close to the customer, Honda operates 18 major manufacturing plants in North America, working with nearly 800 suppliers in the region to produce the diverse range of Honda products. In 2020, more than 95 percent of the Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were produced in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Honda also operates 21 research and development facilities in North America that fully design, develop and engineer many of the products the company makes in North America.

