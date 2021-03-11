Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Epidemiology And Patient Pool Forecasts To 2030: Disease Risk, Burden And Unmet Needs

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 ( Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Prevalence of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), Diagnosed Prevalence of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) and Mutation-specific Distribution of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries ( Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030. Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The prevalent population of HoFH in the seven major markets is estimated to be 3,882 in 2020.

The diagnosed prevalent cases of HoFH, in the United States , is estimated to be 698 in 2020.

, is estimated to be 698 in 2020. HoFH can be divided into LDL Receptor (LDLR), Apolipoprotein B (Apo B), Proprotein Convertase Subtilin/Kexin 9 (PCSK9), and other rare mutations (SREBP2, and STAP1 genes, LDLRAP1 gene) based on the types of mutations causing the condition. In the United States , the number of cases of HoFH caused by LDLR, Apo B, PCSK9, and other rare mutations (SREBP2, and STAP1 genes, LDLRAP1 gene) was 587, 20, 13, and 33 respectively, in 2017.

, the number of cases of HoFH caused by LDLR, Apo B, PCSK9, and other rare mutations (SREBP2, and STAP1 genes, LDLRAP1 gene) was 587, 20, 13, and 33 respectively, in 2017. In the EU5 countries, the diagnosed prevalence of HoFH was maximum in Germany with 231 cases, followed by the France with 189 cases in 2017. While, the least number of cases were in Spain , with 131 cases in 2017.

with 231 cases, followed by the with 189 cases in 2017. While, the least number of cases were in , with 131 cases in 2017. In Japan , the diagnosed prevalence of HoFH is estimated to be 215 in 2020.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States , EU5 countries ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and United Kingdom ) and Japan .

, EU5 countries ( , , , , and ) and . The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for the 7MM by Prevalence of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), Diagnosed Prevalence of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) and Mutation-specific Distribution of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).

Report Highlights

Eleven Years Forecast of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

7MM Coverage

The publisher has also analysed mutation-specific data of HoFH, which suggested that mutations in the LDLR gene is the most common causes of HoFH as compared to Apo B, PCSK9, and other rare mutations (SREBP2, and STAP1 genes, LDLRAP1 gene).

Key Questions Answered

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)?

What is the historical Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) patient pool in the United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the UK) and Japan ?

, EU5 ( , , , , and the UK) and ? What would be the forecasted patient pool of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) at the 7MM level?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)?

Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary

3 Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HOFH) Overview at a Glance

4 Disease Background and Overview

5 Recognized Establishments

6 Treatment and Management

7 Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia: Guidelines by European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) (2014)

8 Japan Atherosclerosis Society (JAS) Guidelines for Prevention of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Diseases 2017

9 Guidance for Pediatric Familial Hypercholesterolemia (2017)

10 Treatment Algorithm for HOFH

11 Epidemiology and Patient Population

12 7MM Epidemiology of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HOFH)

