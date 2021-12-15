Homewood Health Launches Pathfinder - Combining Market-leading Digital Innovation With Deep Expertise In Mental Health

GUELPH ON, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Homewood Health today announced the launch of Homewood Pathfinder, the evolution of their Employee & Family Assistance Program (EFAP) currently being delivered to over 3 million Canadians and their family members.

Pathfinder is an intuitive digital platform that provides new capabilities for the Canadian market. It offers the client a choice of a fully digital experience or the current EFAP experience that clients know and love.

"Homewood Pathfinder places EFAP at the intersection of experience and innovation," says Homewood CEO Jagoda Pike. "The future is all about access, choice and depth of services and our EFAP experience meets our clients where they're at with a brand new platform and journey, that doesn't sacrifice anything they currently like or are accustomed to."

Pathfinder introduces industry-leading features and capabilities including:

Proprietary Algorithms - Built upon over 140 years of experience, Homewood has developed and tested proprietary algorithms that help guide clients to the most effective service by making expert service recommendations that consider the client's issue, acuity and preferences.

- Built upon over 140 years of experience, has developed and tested proprietary algorithms that help guide clients to the most effective service by making expert service recommendations that consider the client's issue, acuity and preferences. Homewood Pulse Check - Checking in on a client's state of wellbeing and understanding trends and changes over time.

- Checking in on a client's state of wellbeing and understanding trends and changes over time. Meet Now - A unique and innovative new feature providing the ability to meet with a counsellor right away or Book Later allowing convenient online matching to a provider and scheduling at a convenient time for the client.

- A unique and innovative new feature providing the ability to meet with a counsellor right away or allowing convenient online matching to a provider and scheduling at a convenient time for the client. My Dashboard - A complete integrated summary for the client with access to resources, help with finding the right service, summary of current activities and recommendations.

- A complete integrated summary for the client with access to resources, help with finding the right service, summary of current activities and recommendations. Homewood Insights- A robust data visualization layer for customers that provides a window into aggregate EFAP data, in real time, including baseline measures for key issues that impact presence and performance at work.

These features along with a friendly, easy to use interface combine to make Homewood Pathfinder a truly transformative EFAP experience.

Choice is a key component of the Homewood EFAP and professional support is available in the way that best suits client preferences including video, telephone, e-counselling and in-person (post-COVID). For clients who prefer a warm, experienced voice, the 24/7 toll-free intake number remains available. For clients who use the fully digital experience, the same warm, experienced voice is available at any time to assist in their journey.

" Homewood has always been a leader in launching new EFAP innovations,' says Sean Slater, EVP of Revenue and Customer Experience. "The introduction of Pathfinder continues to deliver on that promise."

Homewood Health is rolling Pathfinder out to over 30,000 customers starting this month.

More information can be found at www.homewoodpathfinder.com

About Homewood Health

Homewood Health is a Canadian leader in the development and delivery of national, evidence-based mental health, trauma, and addiction treatment and services since 1883. Homewood's complete suite of services includes employee and family assistance programs, assessments, outpatient and inpatient treatment, recovery management, return to work and family support services, all tailored to meet the needs of individuals, clinical and institutional referrers, insurers and employers. Homewood Health's innovative approaches are redefining how Canadians access mental health and addiction treatment and support in order to help them live healthier, more productive and fulfilling lives. Visit www.homewoodhealth.com for more information.

