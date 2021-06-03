Hometown Optimist Creates A Wave Of Kindness With Her Debut Children's Book: Magical Mia - Kindness Is Contagious

DEBARY, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the age of a global pandemic and the many challenges children face at home and in school, children need to know that magic is real! Children's author Julie Cassetta releases her much anticipated children's...

DEBARY, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the age of a global pandemic and the many challenges children face at home and in school, children need to know that magic is real! Children's author Julie Cassetta releases her much anticipated children's book Magical Mia- Kindness is Contagious, which can be found at Amazon and online book retailers. This magical picture book inspires children to share their magic and watch as their world is transformed.

Meet Mia, a girl who knows her own power to create change. With one simple act of kindness, Mia changes the course of someone's day and magic spreads throughout her school and town improving the lives of everyone it touches.

Author's new book receives a warm literary welcome and earns Readers' Favorite 5 Star Review. "With its eloquent lyricism, young readers will be singing along and perhaps adding their own suggestions of how to spread the magic." - Emily-Jane Hills Orford for Readers Favorite. "Most people fail to see the power they have to change their circumstances. Children should understand they have this within them," says Cassetta, who refers to herself as an eternal optimist. This beautifully illustrated book also includes a checklist with suggestions encouraging children to "share their magic."

Cassetta has a deep-rooted desire to spread positivity and empower children to create the life and the world they want. "Children are powerful beings that often get told "no" multiple times a day. It is vital they know how much mastery they have over their immediate world." By day Cassetta is an environmental scientist and a champion for environmental issues. She homeschools her daughter and also finds fulfilment inspiring other young girls as a Girl Scout leader. She is an enthusiastic advocate of a growth mindset and self-improvement and is on a mission to encourage and influence children around the world.

Magical Mia - Kindness is Contagious is an inspirational story of friendship, connection, and the ripple effect of our actions and is highly recommended for schools, homes, day care centers, and libraries.

