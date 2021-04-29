HomeTown Lenders Adds Two New Branches

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Lenders (HTL), a rapidly emerging leader in the national mortgage lending industry, continues to strategically grow, announcing two significant acquisitions today.

"Based in Huntsville, Alabama., HTL now has 93 branch locations and is doing business in more than 40 states."

The company selectively identifies and meticulously reviews established, well-respected mortgage lenders who have earned the trust of families in their respective local communities over time; utilizing this vetting process, HTL decides which existing lenders would be ideal fits to become new branches of Hometown Lenders.

As the latest result, HTL was proud to add two more branches to its booming team in March and April. The new locations are as follows: Virginia Beach, VA, managed by Scott Brown; and Colorado Springs, CO, managed by Shanon Schinkel.

As seen in Hometown's thousands of testimonials (click here to view the latest), HTL puts a premium on giving their customers the highest quality experience possible, truly striving to embody good, old-fashioned southern hospitality - even in the digital age.

HTL firmly believes that its key philosophy of the three R's - Recruit the best, Retain our talent, and Remember who got us here - is the foundation of continuing to exceed its lofty goals.

"The Hometown Lenders family shot out of the gates at the start of this year, and I am thrilled to say that we show no signs of slowing down," said HTL Founder and CEO Billy Taylor. "We have brought 16 new branches onboard in the past four months alone. It makes me especially proud to be able to say that we are not just building in numbers, but quality as well."

"First and foremost, we are committed to best serving the local hometowns in which we live and work across the United States. Our customers are always our overarching priority when making any decision, and this keen focus will never change - no matter how much we continue to expand and improve."

