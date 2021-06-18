Homestead Entertainment And Dennis L. Reed Release First Lady 3 In Its Third Installment Of Urban Films For 2021

DETROIT, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homestead Entertainment is partnering with Dennis L. Reed II Productions (DIIR) to release First Lady 3 on the premium streaming services of Tubi and IMDb TV. Homestead has cornered the market in creating BIPOC films and distributing them across streaming platforms, TV channels and in theaters. Films such as Twenty Pearls narrated by Phylicia Rashad and written and directed by Deborah Draper have become the staple of quality of films to come in the next two years. Domestic streaming services have included top tier talent such as in the movie "Indictment Who is Jonathan Carter?" starring Jennifer Williams from Basketball Wives and "He Said She Said" with a debut performance by Juju Castaneda known as "Juju" from Love & Hip Hop New York and Remy and Papoose.

Streaming on Tubi and IMDb TV this summer through Homestead Entertainment is the release and end to a trilogy of The First Lady series in conjunction with Dennis L. Reed II Productions. Premiering this summer is First Lady 3 which are debuting in Detroit and Atlanta. Online screenings are happening to keep the party moving toward the release dates on Tubi at the end of June. Atlanta's screening will be sponsored by Black Storm Vodka, BlackStorm - Ultra Premium Vodka (blackstormvodka.com) and gift bag inserts are sponsored by NRG, https://nrgee.co/, and My Beverages, https://my-beverages.com.

Director, Dennis L. Reed II creates works of art while giving reality stars opportunities to act. Lemastor Spratling, Michael James Alexander, Aaron Matthew Atkisson, Julius Gregory, Charlita Renee, King Wesley, Velda Hunter and more familiar faces from Reed's previous works are present. DeJuan Ford and Dan Rigo who co-Executive Produced with Reed, along with Sonia Renee and segment producer Nancy Oeswein give life to the film.

The star, Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander has led the trilogy with grace to its conclusion in her role as Maria. Being the First Lady, Nicole has proven that she can lead a cast of veterans in a film to success. Both ladies shine in their performance in First Lady 3 as they fight a war of families in the backdrop of Detroit Michigan. Greed, murder, and ambition motivates all characters to fight to the death.

ABOUT HOMESTEAD ENTERTAINMENTHomestead Entertainment is a distribution service, super-serving the community with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering all genres. Homestead is a global distribution company with offices in Los Angeles and New York. Homestead's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US. To view on-demand and new releases visit www.homesteadentertainment.com.

About Dennis L. Reed II Productions Dennis L. Reed II Productions is a production brand showcasing the talent of all facets of acting. BIPOC films and television shows are produced at the headquarters of DIIR. Specializing in Indie films DIIR is making its mark in entertainment. For more information visit, www.diir.com.

