HomeServe's Presence In The Mid-Atlantic HVAC Market Grows With Acquisition Of Environmental Systems Associates

HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of service plans, repair, and installation services for the home, today announced the acquisition of Environmental Systems Associates, Inc. (ESA). Based in Columbia, Maryland, ESA provides residential heating and air conditioning to customers in and around Howard County.

Serving customers for nearly five decades, the origins of ESA can be traced back to 1972 when Mike Hendricks, an aeronautical engineer, leveraged his training with complex air flow systems to start a new HVAC business focused on quality and integrity. Late the following year he hired his first employee, Richard Dean; they formed the partnership that became ESA. In 1983, Mike's son Michael joined the Company as Service Manager, eventually becoming a shareholder. Richard and Michael have served as the two owners since Mike Sr. retired in 2012.

Although the Company has grown to over 35 employees, it has stayed true to its roots. "Our business philosophy remains the same today as it was in 1972 when my father started the business," noted Michael Hendricks. "We continue to pride ourselves on our customer service, product knowledge, and the application of new technologies to indoor environment and energy efficient solutions. This focus has led to ESA being named Howard County's BEST Heating and Air Conditioning Service by readers of Howard Magazine for 21 years, as well as earning the Carrier President's Award 11 times."

HomeServe's Rob DiPietro, Managing Director, HVAC: "I couldn't be more excited to welcome the ESA team to the HomeServe family and I am pleased that both Richard and Michael will be staying with the company to steward its growth. Both our companies, along with the other HVAC, plumbing, and electrical companies that have joined HomeServe these last few years, have an intense focus on providing a customer experience that is second to none. Our customers invite us into their homes every day and making sure they can stay there comfortably and safely is a privilege we don't take lightly."

"As we approach 50 years in business, Michael and I are excited about the opportunity to continue as part of the company while partnering with HomeServe," commented Richard Dean. "We are also pleased that our management team will remain intact. As part of HomeServe's growing group of locally branded HVAC companies, we look forward to enhancing our organization and continuing to support our community. And most important, our customers will continue receiving the service they have come to expect and depend on."

ESA joins CroppMetcalfe and FAB Electric as HomeServe's third Greater Washington, D.C. area acquisition. Leading HVAC, plumbing, and electrical businesses throughout the U.S. interested in exploring the opportunity to join HomeServe should visit the HomeServe Transition website or email Rob DiPietro, Managing Director, HVAC. For more information about HomeServe, visit www.HomeServe.com.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4.5 million customers across the U.S. and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA), and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names.

Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations, and quality local service.

As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 1,000 leading municipal, utility and association partners.

HomeServe has teamed up with executive producer, host, and best-selling author Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the hit TV series Dirty Jobs, to work together to provide homeowners expert advice on maintaining, enhancing and protecting their homes. For more information about HomeServe, a Great Place To Work certified winner and recipient of thirty 2020 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe's affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.

